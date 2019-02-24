IOWA CITY — Lately, it seems as though Jordan Bohannon leaves everything until the last minute.
It’s really not a new thing. He’s always kind of been this way, but his penchant for late-game heroics has become so pronounced lately that it seems as though we need to come up with a new nickname for Iowa’s freewheeling, streak-shooting junior point guard.
Something more than just J-Bo, which is what his teammates call him.
Maybe the Sultan of Swish? The Lord of Late Game? The Duke of Dagger? The Great Bombino? Mr. Second Half? Maybe we could just borrow Derek Jeter’s moniker: Captain Clutch.
We saw the latest example of Bohannon’s late-game work Friday night in Iowa’s 76-70 overtime conquest of Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
As has happened so often recently, Bohannon did very little in the first part of the game. The Hoosiers were up in his face every time he touched the ball. Bohannon looked at the stat sheet at halftime, saw that he was a minus-11 in the plus/minus category and admitted that was sort of “jarring.’’
He finally got his first points on a 3-point field goal midway through the second half. He had to step back to about 27 feet to find an opening, but he drained it.
He made a couple of free throws with 2 minutes, 17 seconds to go and with 27.3 seconds remaining and Romeo Langford in his face, he tossed in a fallaway jumper from the right side that tied the score at 63-63 and sent the game to overtime.
After that he figured he couldn't miss. With 2:47 to go in the extra period, he drilled a 3 to snap a 65-65 tie. With 2:00 to go, he made another 3 to break a 68-68 deadlock.
With the Hawkeyes clinging to a 72-70 lead, only 20 seconds left, the final second clicking off the shot clock and Indiana’s Devonte Green almost inside his jersey, Bohannon fired up one last 3.
Swish. Game over. Captain Clutch.
Bohannon even left the postgame thing until the last minute. All of his teammates had come and gone from the interview room when he straggled in.
“I was a little tired after this one,’’ he admitted. “There are only so many late-game situations you can go through before I feel like my brain is about to explode.’’
It’s the sort of brash response we’ve come to expect from this kid.
We’ve also come to expect him to score almost all of his points late in games. In the past five contests (including four victories), he is averaging 17.8 points per game and 86.5 percent of those points (77 of 89) have come after halftime. He’s averaging 15.4 points just in the second half and overtime.
For the season, 66 percent of his points have come after halftime. In Big Ten play, it’s 75.5 percent. In more than a fourth of Iowa’s games this season, he hasn’t scored at all in the first half.
“It’s becoming pretty routine, huh?’’ Bohannon said with a weary grin. “I don’t know. I think you’ve got to give a lot of credit to these teams we’ve played because they’ve made me struggle in the first halves of these games …
“I just stayed resilient, knowing the game is going to come to me. I’ve always been a big believer in that aspect of basketball that the game will always come to you. As long as you keep working hard.’’
He admitted that he seems to do his best work when he’s up against the clock. Urgency is an underrated stimulant.
“I have a different level that I just tap into late game,’’ he said.
He said he also seems to respond well to being closely guarded, as he was almost every step of the way Friday.
“I’m probably a better shooter with a guy in my face this year than when I’m open,’’ he said, flashing another smile. “Somebody needs to tap into those statistics.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it’s definitely not normal to have a player do so much of his damage in the latter stages of games when the pressure is most severe, but it’s what he’s always seen from Bohannon going back to long before the Hawkeyes recruited him.
Junior center Ryan Kriener remembered all sorts of late-game heroics that Bohannon perpetrated during their days as AAU teammates. This isn’t something new.
“It's an expectation of himself that he's always had,’’ McCaffery said. “He's always done it. He's always been good at it. He knows we believe in him. He knows his teammates believe in him. We're running stuff for him. He knows we're going to him. And he enjoys the moment, no question.’’
We just need to work on this nickname thing.