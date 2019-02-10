IOWA ITEMS

Baer hurt: Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer left Sunday’s game with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining with an apparent injury. The senior went down to his knees in the backcourt, was bleeding from one ear and appeared a bit woozy as he walked off.

Iowa officials said there was no word on the severity of the injury.

Hitting a 3: Redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery made a 3-point field goal in the middle of the first half. It was only his second 3 of the season and the other one came in a Nov. 15 game against Oregon.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Saturday on the road at Rutgers. Game time is 5 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.