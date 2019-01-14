IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon made some history Saturday.
But you could tell in the aftermath of his achievement that he wasn’t entirely sure what to think about it all.
Iowa’s junior guard surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career, becoming the 48th player in Hawkeye history to do so.
He also became the third Bohannon to do it, joining older brothers Jason and Matt in the 1,000-point club.
It is believed to be the fifth time that three or more brothers have achieved the feat at the NCAA Division I level. The Bohannons are following in the footsteps of the Barrys, the Tripuckas, the Kochs and the Tallents.
Jordan did it by making two free throws with a minute, 19 seconds remaining in Iowa’s 72-62 victory over Ohio State. He later added one more foul shot to put him at 1,001 points heading into Wednesday’s game at Penn State.
“It’s something that doesn’t mean too much to me but then again it does because of the people I’m being mentioned with,’’ he said, referring to the 47 others who have scored 1,000 at Iowa. “I mean, I’ve watched Iowa since I was little and all the people I was able to join in that club makes it special.’’
Perhaps some of his ambivalence comes from the fact that his bid to reach 1,000 incited something of a family feud. His older brothers frequently remind Jordan that he never led Linn-Mar to the Iowa high school state tournament, as they did, and as Jordan approached 1,000, he lightheartedly made reference on Twitter to the fact that a fourth Bohannon brother, Zach, did not score quite that many points.
Zach, who has made it his goal in life to attend every game Jordan plays at the college level, only netted 161 points during a career split between Air Force and Wisconsin.
Zach’s Twitter response: “Just like my high school career, I prioritized CHAMPIONSHIPS, not individual accolades. Let me know when you are a captain of a Final Four team, or maybe just try getting to an NCAA tournament first. Keep working, young one ...’’
Jordan’s response: “Why do you have to ruin everything?’’
Asked about it following Saturday’s game, Jordan said he and Zach are not speaking at the moment. He said it with a smile, which makes us wonder if it’s not just more Bohannon family jocularity rather than a real feud.
By the way, the gold standard for sibling point-collecting is the Barry family.
Former NBA superstar Rick Barry had four sons who topped 1,000. Jon Barry did it while playing for Pacific and Georgia Tech, Brent did it at Oregon State, Drew did it at Georgia Tech and half-brother Canyon did it at the College of Charleston and Florida.
As with the Bohannons, there is another brother who fell short of 1,000. Scooter Barry scored only 351 points in four years at Kansas.
The Bohannons, with 3,424 points, don’t have a shot at matching the 5,555 scored by the Barry boys.
But Jordan Bohannon does have a chance at one more distinction. By scoring another 171 points in his final season-and-a-half — which shouldn’t be very difficult — he will surpass Jason as the all-time family point leader.
“There would be some bragging rights to that, I guess,’’ Jordan said. “But if I say that, it will just go back to state titles and making state tournaments. That’s something I’m going to have to live with for the rest of my life.’’
Team effort: Bohannon scored only six points Saturday but had a big impact on the game in other ways, handing out eight assists and playing a big role in arguably the Hawkeyes’ best defensive performance of the season.
He seemed as proud of the overall team effort as the 1,000 points.
“Last spring, last summer, this fall, we worked our tails off to get to this point,’’ he said. “It wasn’t fun last year. That was one of the most miserable years I think Iowa basketball has been through for awhile, knowing the talent we had and what we were capable of doing, and it just wasn’t there. That’s not saying we didn’t work hard but something just wasn’t clicking. This year it’s starting to click.’’
Not sounding good: There has been no official word from Iowa regarding the injury suffered by Tyler Cook on Saturday, but comments on social media make it sound as though the 6-foot-9 junior could be out for awhile.
Cook rolled his left ankle after scoring inside with 4 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the victory over Ohio State and was in severe pain before being assisted to the locker room.
The fact that he was just returning to the lineup after missing time with a right knee injury won’t make it any easier for him to bounce back from this.
Back in Top 25: With two victories last week, the Hawkeyes slipped back into the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday at No. 23.
Michigan remained No. 2, Michigan State No. 6, Maryland No. 19 and Indiana No. 25 while Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Minnesota all received votes.
POWS: Maryland sophomore Bruno Fernando was named the Big Ten player of the week after averaging 17.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in two victories last week. Indiana’s Romeo Langford was the freshman of the week again after scoring a career-high 28 points in a loss to Maryland.