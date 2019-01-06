IOWA ITEMS

Touch of gray: Iowa improved its record to 3-0 while wearing its alternate gray jerseys. It previously wore them in victories over Connecticut and Iowa State.

Rising fast: Tyler Cook moved up three spots on Iowa’s career scoring list Thursday night — passing Glen Worley, Mike Gesell and Pierre Pierce — and he climbed three more spots with a 16-point effort Sunday, moving into 36th place. He moved past Ryan Bowen, Fred Brown and Charles Darling and now has 1,096 points.

Tied with Rollie: Fran McCaffery moved into a tie for fourth on Iowa’s career list with 69 Big Ten coaching victories. He tied Rollie Williams and now trails only Bucky O’Connor (71), Lute Olson (92) and Tom Davis (125).

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Wednesday on the road at Northwestern. Game time is 8 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.