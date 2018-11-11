IOWA CITY — It has become a pattern.
Iowa’s two biggest stars, Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon, do almost nothing in the first half as the Hawkeyes manage to hold a smaller-than-expected halftime lead against a better-than-expected mid-major opponent.
Then both players awaken in the final 20 minutes and lead an Iowa parade to the free throw line that produces a reasonably comfortable victory.
It happened again for the second straight game Sunday as Cook and Bohannon, getting plenty of help from Luka Garza and Nicholas Baer, came on strong in the second half to help grind out a 93-82 victory over Green Bay at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Cook had just three points and Bohannon had none as the Hawkeyes clung to a tenuous 47-46 edge at the half.
But Cook, who played less than eight minutes in the first half, scored Iowa’s first four points of the half and back-to-back 3-pointers by Bohannon gave the Hawkeyes their biggest lead of the game at 59-53.
They gradually began to add to the margin from there.
Cook, who finished with 17 points to match Garza for scoring honors, admitted he had a little added determination in the second half.
“I sat a lot in the first half because of the fouls,’’ he said. “When I came out in the second half, I just wanted to make sure I was being aggressive.’’
When the 6-foot-9 junior slammed down a dunk — off a pass from Garza — and drew a foul with 7:06 to go, he angrily stared down the Green Bay player who was prone in the lane in front of him.
Just a little bit of theatrics to get his teammates going.
“That kind of stuff gets me up, too,’’ Cook said. “It was kind of an odd game for me just because I sat for like 10 or 12 minutes in the first half. So it was almost like the start of a new game for me in the second half. Whenever I can get a big energy play like that for myself, I’m definitely going to use that to get people going.’’
Bohannon added a 3-point play on the fast break and another 3-pointer down the stretch to put the game away.
Six Iowa players scored in double figures as Bohannon netted 12 for the second straight game. Baer also had 12 — the most he has scored since the final game of the 2016-17 season — with Connor McCaffery adding 11 and freshman Joe Wieskamp 10.
Sandy Cohen III and Manny Patterson each scored 17 for Green Bay (1-2). Cohen had 15 in the first half before cooling off. Patterson scored 15 straight in one stretch in the second half.
For the Hawkeyes (2-0), the scenario was similar to their opener a few nights earlier against UMKC. Neither Cook or Bohannon had a field goal in the first half of that game but the Hawkeyes went on to win by 14.
One other similarity: The Hawkeyes lived at the free throw line. After making 28 of 38 foul shots against UMKC, they were 34 for 45 Sunday. The most free throws they shot in a game last season was 41.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery attributed the high free throw totals to the fact that his team was trying to hammer the ball inside in both games to take advantage of a major height advantage.
“They couldn’t stop us down low so we just kept going to it,’’ Garza said. “The guards kept feeding us and we did a good job when they started feeding us of kicking it back out. It was a good game.’’
It wasn't necessary all that good in the first half as the Hawkeyes gave up a lot of easy baskets in transition and on drives to the hoop. They trailed by as much as eight (20-12) before the energetic Baer came off the bench to give them a lift.
“He was good in both halves but in the first half he probably was the reason we were up,’’ McCaffery said of Baer. “We were only up by 1 (47-46) but he was the main reason for that.’’
Despite the fact that his team struggled defensively at times and turned the ball over a lot in the first two games, McCaffery said he thinks the two games help prepare the Hawkeyes for what comes next: A matchup with Oregon on Thursday night in New York City.
“What I really like about these first two games is they presented completely different challenges,’’ McCaffery said. “Both teams were small and quick but these guys pressed us all over the court.’’
Cook, who had six rebounds and three steals to go with his 17 points, said the Hawkeyes are ready.
“We played two good teams,’’ he said. “Those aren’t pushovers … So first of all, we were playing high caliber teams and then figuring out ways to win. This team was a different challenge for us because they had a lot of scorers so we kind of had to adjust throughout the game.’’