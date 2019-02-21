When the most promising prospect in all of college basketball took a tumble early in a game Wednesday night, it did more than just inflict a little pain.
It reopened the dialogue all over the country about the rights of college athletes in general and basketball players in particular.
Duke freshman Zion Williamson toppled to the court less than a minute into the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina when the Nike shoe on his left foot inexplicably came apart. Williamson, considered by almost everyone to be the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft, sustained only a mild sprain to his knee although he did not return to the game.
There is some question now as to whether the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson will or should finish out his first college season and further jeopardize his professional future.
Iowa star Tyler Cook said Thursday he wouldn’t fault Williamson at all for ending his college career now.
“It’s his life, it‘s his career that’s at stake,’’ Cook said. “People making decisions for him … they’re not in his shoes. It’s not their money that he’d be playing with.’’
Both Cook and his coach said they don’t think Williamson and others like him should even be required to play one year of college basketball before taking their talents to the NBA.
“Obviously, being a player, I’m all for the freedom of players being able to make their own decisions,’’ Cook said. “I think it would be great if players could go straight from high school to the pros, especially guys of that stature coming out of high school with that much hype.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was in full agreement.
“I think if you're good enough, you should be able to go right from high school,’’ he said. “That's what I think … Your only professional option shouldn't be Europe.’’
Williamson’s narrow brush with a potential career-ending injury also dredged up the question of whether college athletes, especially basketball players, should be paid or whether they should at least be able to benefit from the revenue and visibility they bring to their universities.
Many argue that they are adequately compensated by receiving a college scholarship. Cook emitted a nervous laugh when that question arose.
“I could talk about this for days,’’ he said. “I mean, yeah, we get a free education and I appreciate that more than people can understand.
“But at the same time when you look at guys like Zion Williamson, the ticket prices are in the Super Bowl range and he can’t receive a dollar. He can’t make money off his own name without getting in trouble so I think that is something that definitely needs to be looked at, definitely needs to be changed. I’m saying that if I can make money off of who I am, I should be able to do that.’’