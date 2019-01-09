IOWA ITEMS

Shorthanded: With leading scorer Tyler Cook sidelined by a knee injury and Luka Garza still hobbled by a bad ankle, the Hawkeyes had an unusual starting lineup Wednesday. Ryan Kriener got the second start of his career and Nicholas Baer started for the fourth time this season and 31st time in his career.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Saturday at home against 16th-ranked Ohio State. Game time is 1:30 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.