IOWA CITY — Is Megan Gustafson the best player to ever wear an Iowa basketball uniform?
Statistically, no Hawkeye approaches the numbers Gustafson has accumulated over the past four seasons.
She enters Iowa’s regular-season finale on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Northwestern with 2,571 points and 1,362 rebounds on her career resume.
Both easily surpass the previous school career records.
Ally Disterhoft set the previous scoring record of 2,102 points during her career from 2013-17, and the old rebounding record of 1,067 stood for 39 years before Gustafson topped the mark established during the 1976-80 seasons by Cindy Haugejorde.
Her current statistics top the existing school records for the Iowa men’s program, the scoring mark of 2,116 set by Roy Marble from 1986-89 and the rebound record of 990 held by Greg Brunner from 2003-06.
Gustafson’s collection of 81 double doubles is 33 more than Kevin Kunnert’s old school record set from 1971-73, a record Gustafson eclipsed more than a year ago.
The career scoring and rebounding records fell earlier this season.
"I think they’re going to stand for a long, long time," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "It’s not like she has just slipped past the old record. She’s blown them out of the water. I can’t see somebody coming in and breaking the records she has set. It takes a pretty special player."
Bluder has said that Gustafson’s jersey number — 10 — will be retired by Iowa at some point in the future.
Only one women’s basketball player in Hawkeye history has had her jersey number retired.
The No. 30 jersey worn by all-American Michelle "Ice" Edwards, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, has been awarded that honor.
A 5-foot-9 guard, Edwards led Iowa teams to a 101-22 record between 1984-88 and helped the Hawkeyes to three NCAA tourney appearances and two Big Ten titles.
Joining Franthea Price, Toni Foster and Samantha Logic as Iowa's only consensus all-Americans, Edwards led the Hawkeyes to the program's first-ever No. 1 national ranking.
She was named the national college player of the year as a senior while earning first-team all-Big Ten honors for the third time in her career.
Edwards' college coach at Iowa, current Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer, finds comparing the two difficult because of the different positions they play, but she sees some of Edwards in the way Gustafson leads the Hawkeyes.
"The way she leads, the way her teammates play off of her and complement her abilities, there are similarities," Stringer said. "Gustafson, she’s the best that I’ve seen, truly the best center in the country, bar none."