IOWA ITEMS

Wizard of Williams: Iowa’s Isaiah Moss continued to play well in Williams Arena as he tossed in 23 points, giving him 74 points in 88 minutes in the arena. He is averaging 22.5 points per game against Minnesota in his career.

Moss made his first five 3-point field goal attempts for the second consecutive Sunday — he did the same thing last week against Illinois — and reached a career high with six 3s in the contest.

Shorthanded: Minnesota played without freshman center Daniel Oturu, who averages 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game.

Moving up: With 18 points Sunday, Tyler Cook moved up from 32nd to 30th on Iowa’s career scoring list, passing Bob Hansen and Kevin Kunnert 1,045.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Friday night at home against Michigan. The game already is a sellout. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.