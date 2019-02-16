After-thoughts from Iowa’s 71-69 victory over Rutgers:
--For the second time in a week, a television announcer was heard to say “I don’t believe what I just saw’’ at the finish of an Iowa game. This time it was Jim Spanarkel who said it as Joe Wieskamp banked in a 3-pointer in the final second.
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said that, as in last Sunday’s 80-79 victory over Northwestern, the plan on the final, game-winning play did not call for any one specific player to take the final shot. In this case, it was up to Connor McCaffery to make the long pass down to Nicholas Baer and have him redirect the ball to whoever was most open between Wieskamp, Jordan Bohannon and Isaiah Moss. Rutgers actually defended the play very well. There were two players on Bohannon on the right side of the floor and Baer barely got a finger on the ball as he was sandwiched between Ron Harper and Eugene Omoruyi. When Wieskamp got the ball in the left corner, he fired in the game-winning 3-pointer over 7-footer Shaquille Doorson, who was rushing at him with a hand up.
--Some people around the Big Ten will look at this score and think Iowa must not have played very well to have that close a game. In truth, the Hawkeyes played very well except for some sloppiness in taking care of the ball in the first half. Rutgers is just that much better than it has been in past seasons. The Scarlet Knights are big, physical, defend the post as well as any team we’ve seen all year and are better offensively than they’ve been. It helped that Harper, a freshman guard who had made 17 of 75 3-point attempts all season, made four of his first five in this game.
--As good as Rutgers is now, it is going to be even better in the future. Sophomore guard Geo Baker and junior forward Eugene Omoruyi are good enough to receive some sort of mention on All-Big Ten teams but the real player to watch may be freshman center Myles Johnson. He’s 6-foot-10, 255 pounds, is very physical, defends well and is a monster on the offensive glass. He has some rough edges to be smoothed off — he’s a 44.8-percent free throw shooter — but he looks as though he could be a star of the future in the league. He also has a bit of a nasty streak. He opened a sizeable cut on Ryan Kriener’s nose in the second half and got away with it.
--In many recent games, Iowa’s offensive attack has been dominated by just two or three players but it was much more balanced Saturday. All five starters attempted at least seven shots and no one took more than 12. Tyler Cook, who frequently leads the team in shot attempts, took only two before halftime and only seven in the game.
--Iowa very nearly is getting down to an eight-man playing rotation. Maishe Dailey played just two lackluster minutes in the first half after playing only seven in Sunday’s victory over Northwestern.
--The Hawkeyes benefitted from a few favorable officiating calls. Bohannon could have been called for an intentional foul when he reached out and grabbed Montez Mathis to prevent a breakaway with 1:47 to go. And when Myles Johnson was called for basket interference on a tip-in with 7:01 remaining, replays showed that it was probably not the correct call.
--It's not inconceivable that Iowa already has done enough to land an NCAA tournament berth. This was the Hawkeyes' 20th win so they will be no worse than 20-11 heading into the Big Ten tournament. This victory also enhances their hopes of landing a coveted top-four seed for the Big Ten tourney, which means a double-bye. They currently are tied fifth place and can move up with a victory over fourth-place Maryland on Tuesday.