After-thoughts from Iowa’s 105-78 victory over Alabama State:
--Iowa’s defense wasn’t as sharp as it had been in victories over Oregon and UConn last week as Alabama State continuously got easy shots around the basket, but some of that was just the way the game was played. It was a more fast-paced, up and down contest. The defense was much better early in the game before the Hawkeyes built a 30-point cushion. One small red flag is that the visiting Hornets outrebounded Iowa 40-30 and scored 14 second-chance points.
--Luka Garza’s confidence at the offensive ends continues to grow. He made all eight of his shots from the field and they weren’t all layups. Included was one 3-pointer and a handful of spinning hook shots in the lane. He actually took over the team lead in scoring in the contest. Garza is now averaging 16.2 points per game to 16.0 for Tyler Cook.
--Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp looked much more comfortable in the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena than he did in two games in Madison Square Garden last week, which is to be expected for a freshman. Wieskamp was super aggressive early in Wednesday’s game, scoring 14 points in the first eight minutes on a mixture of drives and 3-point shots. He also had three assists during that span.
--Jordan Bohannon failed to score for only the third time in his college career but no one seemed very concerned about that. In fact, some reporters joked with Garza following the game that walk-on Michael Baer actually scored more points than either his big brother, Nicholas, or Bohannon.
--Two of the loudest cheers of the game came when walk-on Austin Ash drained a 3-point field goal late in the game and when Michael Baer scored on a drive to the hoop about a minute later. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he was surprised that Ash, a redshirt freshman from Mount Vernon, actually missed two other 3-point attempts. Those of us who have watched Ash drill one 3-pointer after another prior to practice while we’re waiting to speak to players also were a little surprised to see him miss.
--The game actually was much more lopsided than the score indicates. Iowa already had 83 points when McCaffery pulled his starters with 14:17 remaining in the game and Alabama State never did yank its starters. Starting guards Reginald Gee and Hacoby Ross got a large chunk of their points in the final minutes when Iowa had four walk-ons on the court, distorting the final score. The Hornets’ last 19 points were scored by starters.