After-thoughts from Iowa’s 79-72 victory over Cincinnati:
--One of the biggest factors in the game was Iowa’s zone defense. Cincinnati never really figured out how to attack it. The Bearcats either took quick, ill-advised shots or were too patient and weren’t aggressive enough in attacking it. The Hawkeyes were forced to go to the zone because they struggled to contain Cincinnati’s quickness early in the game. Rather than frequently changing defenses, which is coach Fran McCaffery’s preferred methodology, they just stayed with the zone the rest of the way.
--Normally, it’s difficult to keep strong offensive rebounding teams in check in a zone defense because it’s harder to identify who to box out. When Iowa first went to the zone, Cincinnati’s Nysier Brooks had a couple of putbacks but after awhile it seemed as though the Hawkeyes rebounded better out of the zone than they had out of their man-to-man defense.
--To say the least, this wasn’t one of Tyler Cook’s better games. He picked up his second foul 5 ½ minutes into the game and he was already 0 for 5 from the field at that point. He got his third foul in the opening minute of the second half and his fourth with 8:49 to go. He finished 1 for 9 from the field although he did come up with a couple of the biggest rebounds of the game down the stretch. Cook is averaging 7.8 points over the last five games.
--While Cook struggled, Luka Garza got back to playing the way he did in the middle of the season when he averaged more than 20 points per game over a five-game stretch. Garza, who led both teams with 20 points, did most of his damage around the basket although he did make a pair of 3-pointers and hit a 15-foot jumper in the second half.
--After a slow start, Joe Wieskamp played exceptionally well for the Hawkeyes at both ends of the court. He not only knocked down four 3s and scored 19 points, but he had the Hawkeyes’ only blocked shot and only steal of the game.
--Normally when Isaiah Moss gets off to a good start, it’s a very good sign. If the junior guard hits his first shot or two, he remains aggressive offensively throughout the game. Not this time. Moss was the only Iowa player to score in the first eight minutes, scoring five points, but he never scored again. He was the target of McCaffery’s wrath a few times after he committed turnovers or had defensive lapses.
--The Hawkeyes did a solid job of containing American Athletic Conference player of the year Jarron Cumberland, who scored 18 points point but needed 17 shots to do it. Cumberland got a third of his points in the final minute on a pair of 3s, one of which banked in.
--Any fears about Cincinnati having a big homecourt advantage because of its proximity to Columbus were unfounded. The crowd was pretty loud in support of the Bearcats when they were going on a 14-0 scoring run to grab an 18-5 lead early in the game, but it was pretty much a non-factor for most of the game.