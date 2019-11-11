After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-78 loss to DePaul:
--It’s difficult to imagine that Fran McCaffery has had many tougher days as a college head coach. In the morning, he found out the gifted 7-foot instate recruit his program has been targeting for three years decided to enroll at the rival school two hours away. Then his team went out and looked overmatched at home against a team that lost 17 games last season. Hopefully, he had a nice lunch in between or something.
--You can take this one to the bank: DePaul won’t lose 17 games this season. The Blue Demons are very talented, have tons of shooters, enough size, loads of athleticism, a lot of depth in the backcourt. They may not win the Big East but they’re going to be a headache for almost everyone they face.
--Remember all that talk we heard about how improved Jack Nunge is coming off his redshirt year? He followed a 2-point, 1-rebound effort against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the opener with a big goose egg Monday: 0 points, 0 rebounds. He missed the only two shots he took (one of them was blocked), committed one foul and one turnover, and that was it in 10 minutes of action. McCaffery took him out of the game after only 3 ½ minutes and made very little use of him the rest of the night. It's only two games. Nunge has plenty of time left to show the preseason chatter was valid.
--As disheartening as it was to fall behind by 17 points just after the first TV timeout and trail by 23 at halftime, there were some positives for the Hawkeyes. Ryan Kriener had one of the best halves of his career (11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 for 5 from the field) in the first half. Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick continues to impress. And little Joe Toussaint is a breath of fresh air. The 6-foot freshman appeared to talk trash with older, more experienced opponents all night, battled right down to the final second and finished with 13 points.
--Fredrick led the Hawkeyes with 16 points and really does appear to be a defensive upgrade on the perimeter. He stole the ball from DePaul point guard Charlie Moore once early in the game and was at least partially responsible for the fact that Moore scored 11 points under his season average.
--Although DePaul is a team based on speed and quickness, this game was rougher and more physical than most. Connor McCaffery got knocked to the floor late in the first half and came away with a bruised right eye and blood dripping down his forehead. He had about a 2-inch gash to show for it after the game. Toussaint also was hit in the head later in the game and must have said something when it happened. He was slapped with a technical foul.