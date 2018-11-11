After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-82 victory over Green Bay:
--Although it was a closer game, the Hawkeyes played better, especially on offense, than they did in a 77-63 victory over UMKC in their opener. They clearly were just playing a better team. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after looking at film that he knew this game wasn’t going to be a blowout. Green Bay has several very athletic wing players, led by Sandy Cohen III, a former top-100 recruit who transferred in from Marquette. Cohen collected 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals Sunday although he had only two points in the second half.
--Sophomore Luka Garza seems to be making progress in his conditioning after undergoing surgery about two months ago. He played nine more minutes Sunday (26) than he did on Thursday (17) and he played very well, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
--McCaffery said he is not at all concerned about junior guard Isaiah Moss. Maybe he should be. Moss scored only three points for the second straight game and, as was the case in the opener, he didn’t see much action in the second half. In fact, he played 4 minutes and 12 seconds after halftime with most his playing time being taken by redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery. Coach McCaffery’s explanation was that the Hawkeyes wanted to push the ball inside as much as possible. So, apparently a third-year starter isn’t as adept at feeding the post as a kid playing in his sixth college game? There is no question that much of the Hawkeyes’ best basketball in the first two games has come with Connor, not Moss, on the floor. The younger McCaffery is a plus-28 in the two games. Moss is a minus-7.
--The team leader in plus/minus after two games? Senior Nicholas Baer, who is plus-30 and who had one of his best games in a long time Sunday: 19 minutes, 12 points, six rebounds.
--Tyler Cook committed six turnovers Sunday, giving him eight in two games, but other than that he actually had a pretty efficient game. He scored 17 points on only six field goal attempts. Here’s an intriguing stat: Through two games, Cook has drawn 17 fouls.
--Jordan Bohannon has scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half so far. Not sure what to make of that but it’s interesting.
--Iowa’s defense was terrible at times early in Sunday’s game and reverted to last year’s problem with stopping dribble penetration. Green Bay had seven field goals in the first half on straight-line drives to the basket, several of them along the left baseline. The defense seemed to get better as the game progressed, especially when Baer, Joe Wieskamp and Connor McCaffery were in the game.