After-thoughts from Iowa’s 95-71 victory over Illinois:
--The Hawkeyes’ final field goal percentage of 68 percent is the second best in school history, the best ever in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and a school record for a Big Ten game. The only better effort was a 69.6-percent night against Northeastern in the championship game of the 1986 Great Alaska Shootout. That would have been the third game the Hawkeyes played under Dr. Tom Davis.
--A few other things to put their Sunday shooting display into sharper perspective: The Hawkeyes only had one more missed shot (16) than they did turnovers (15). They never at any point in the game missed more than two shots in a row. They missed only six shots in the first half. They made 12 of their first 14 3-point attempts and would have tied the school record of 75 percent in that category if not for a miss in the final minute by walk-on Austin Ash. Their four primary 3-point shooters who account for a majority of their long-range attempts (Jordan Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp, Isaiah Moss and Nicholas Baer) were a combined 15 for 17.
--Tyler Cook appeared to be a little rusty in his return to action after missing a game with a sprained ankle, but he seemed to be running, cutting and jumping well. It’s doubtful Fran McCaffery would have played him 29 minutes in a lopsided game if he wasn’t healthy. Cook only attempted two shots but still collected seven points and seven rebounds. He also turned the ball over five times, pushing his team lead to 56.
--It goes without saying that this was the best game of Joe Wieskamp’s brief college career. It’s hard to remember ever seeing any player at any level score 24 points in a game in which he attempted only eight shots. The kid also had five rebounds and three assists, and should have a really good shot at being this week’s Big Ten freshman of the week.
--As good as Wieskamp was, Isaiah Moss nearly matched him. He didn’t even score until there was two minutes left in the first half but he then scored 17 points over the next seven minutes of game action and finished with 21. While Wieskamp was 6 for 6 on 3-point shots, Moss was 5 for 6. He also matched his career high in assists with six and played a major role in limiting Illinois’ potent guards at the defensive end.
--Forgive us for not being all that impressed with Illini freshman Ayo Dosunmu, who arrived as a highly-hyped five-star recruit. Almost all of his game-high 15 points came in garbage time. He doesn’t look lightning quick and he was 1 for 6 from 3-point range. His backcourt mate, sophomore Trent Frazier, scored all of his points in the first half when it was still a competitive game and kept the Illini alive for awhile by scoring 12 of their first 15 points.
--Iowa center Luka Garza has become an Illini killer. He had 39 points and 19 rebounds in two games against them last season and tossed in another 20 Sunday. Illinois’ focus on double-teaming the 6-foot-11 sophomore in the paint contributed to the Hawkeyes getting so many open looks from the perimeter and he still managed to get 20 on them. After the game, Illini coach Brad Underwood likened Garza to former NBA star Jack Sikma in that “he’s a guy with a million moves.’’
--About the only thing the Hawkeyes did not do well Sunday was to keep the Illini off the offensive boards. The visitors actually got more offensive rebounds (17) than defensive rebounds (13). The 17 offensive boards matched a season high against Iowa this season. Alabama State also did it. Iowa only had three offensive rebounds but then again it’s hard to get too many when you only miss 16 shots.