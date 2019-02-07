After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-72 victory over Indiana:
--When Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon both play well at the same time, Iowa is a very difficult team to beat and it definitely happened Thursday. Not only did Bohannon score 25 points (11 in the final 90 seconds) with Cook adding 21, but they accounted for 10 of the Hawkeyes’ 14 assists. Bohannon had six and Cook four.
--Bohannon and Cook each scored 20 or more points for the 15th time in their careers and it’s the fifth time they have done it together in the same game. Amazingly, none of those games took place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. As freshmen, Bohannon had 24 points and Cook had 21 in a late-season game at Maryland. They did it three times last season: Against UAB in the Cayman Islands Classic (Bohannon 30, Cook 29), at Illinois (Bohannon 29, Cook 21) and at Nebraska (24 apiece).
--Iowa’s defense was very good at times Thursday, especially in the first half when its zone befuddled the Hoosiers and led to a 20-5 run. But there were a handful of other times when it wasn’t so great. Indiana had nine dunks in the game including a lob to Romeo Langford in the opening seconds of the second half on which Luka Garza picked up his third foul.
--While the defense faded in and out, there was no shortage of effort on the part of the Hawkeyes. Indiana coach Archie Miller pointed to “five to seven’’ instances in the second half in which there was a loose ball that could have been grabbed by either team. The Hawkeyes ended up with it almost every time.
--Just a week-and-a-half ago we all were raving about how well Garza and Isaiah Moss were playing after they combined for 48 points in a loss at Minnesota. On Thursday, they totaled four and may have each had their worst game of the season. Garza scored those four points early, then ran into foul trouble and ended up playing only 13 minutes and becoming the first Hawkeye this season to foul out. Moss was held scoreless for the second straight game and for one of the few times this season did not look fully engaged in the game. He played 14 minutes (five in the second half), went 0 for 4 from the field and committed two turnovers.
--After watching Indiana’s Langford play on television a few times this season, I had arrived at the conclusion he is somewhat overrated and nothing happened Thursday to alter that opinion. As Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, the Hoosiers’ 6-foot-6 freshman had “a quiet 22 points.’’ He doesn’t always play hard and lacks concentration at the defensive end. Any team selecting him fifth in the next NBA draft — that’s where he is projected right now — would be making a monumental mistake. In truth, if Langford opts to turn pro after this season, he might be making an equally large mistake. He has a long way to go before he fulfills his potential.
--Thursday’s game wasn’t exactly the best officiated contest of the Big Ten season. Jordan Bohannon had a clearcut double dribble as he was walking the ball up the floor that was uncalled. Nicholas Baer had an extremely clean block that was ruled a foul. Juwan Morgan clearly committed his fifth foul of the game on a Joe Wieskamp drive to the hoop with 4:24 remaining that was ruled a held ball. There were several other similar examples. These guys missed a good game.