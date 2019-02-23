After-thoughts from Iowa’s 76-70 overtime victory over Indiana:
--So, let’s see, Iowa had won nine of its previous 12 games. Indiana had lost 11 of the past 12. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers on the road just two weeks earlier. So when the two teams met again Friday night in front of the second sellout crowd of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, it should have been an Iowa cakewalk, right? Wrong. Never attempt to apply logic to Big Ten basketball. It’s like that box of chocolates Forrest Gump used to talk about. You never know what you’re going to get.
--Jordan Bohannon admitted he snuck a peek at the stat sheet at halftime and saw he was a minus-11. It sounds as though he always looks at that number and since the score was tied at the time, he found it somewhat jarring. “Very jarring,’’ he said. “It almost made me doubt my abilities for awhile.’’ Then he smiled. Bohannon, who had not yet scored at halftime, made up for it later, hitting a game-tying 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds left in regulation and three more 3s in overtime.
--That plus-minus statistic is a little hard to understand and sometimes feels as though doesn’t really tell the truth. Bohannon finished at minus-7. Connor McCaffery, who had one pretty untimely turnover and didn’t really seem to have an exceptional game, was plus-24. Maishe Dailey, who didn’t do anything very noticeable, was plus-14.
--Senior Nicholas Baer, who was plus-10, only scored five points in his next-to-last game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena but made his presence felt in a lot of other ways. He led both teams with 10 rebounds and blocked three shots, including an especially big one on Juwan Morgan with 1:49 to go in regulation. He had at least one other block that appeared to be very clean but he was called for a foul.
--Luka Garza snapped out of his recent slump in a big way and carried the Iowa offense through the first 10 minutes before getting into foul trouble again. He had scored 16 points in his previous four games but finished with 16 in this one to go along with nine rebounds. In the final tense seconds of overtime, he got switched onto alleged lottery pick Romeo Langford defensively and forced Langford to launch a contested 3-pointer that missed.
--The frustration has to be unreal in Bloomington, where the locals aren’t used to seeing the Hoosiers so close to the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Indiana actually is a pretty good basketball team but it’s looking more and more like it will be a bottom-four seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers played very well defensively Friday, especially on the perimeter, and played very, very hard in the face of a hostile crowd. Head coach Archie Miller felt his team played well enough to win the game but instead it lost for the 12th time in 13 games.
--This may not be the last these teams see of one another. It’s very, very likely that Iowa will get the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten tournament and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Indiana be the No. 11. If that happens and the Hoosiers defeat the No. 14 seed (most likely Northwestern), the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers would see each other again on March 14 in Chicago.
--Prior to Fran McCaffery’s postgame news conference, it was announced that McCaffery would only answer questions regarding Friday’s game and would not respond in any way to the suspension of broadcaster Gary Dolphin earlier in the day. Dolphin, who likened Maryland center Bruno Fernando to King Kong in a fairly innocuous postgame summation after Tuesday’s loss to the Terrapins, has been suspended for the remainder of the season. Iowa said a vague and shallow two-sentence statement that was issued Friday afternoon would be its only comment on the matter.