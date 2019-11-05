After-thoughts from Iowa’s 96-58 victory over Lindsey Wilson:
--In these preseason exhibition games, where NCAA Division I teams go up against lower-level opponents, you expect the D-I teams to look good and the Hawkeyes definitely did. But some of us still were much more impressed than we expected to be by Iowa’s new starting backcourt of CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery. Fredrick did very little wrong as he made 6 of 7 shots from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, did not commit a turnover and looked very strong on defense. McCaffery was the master facilitator, handing out 11 assists in 23 minutes of action. Iowa’s offense just seems to flow more smoothly when he is on the court. He assisted on five of Iowa’s first seven baskets, including three in a span of 41 seconds. In the sometimes revealing plus-minus statistic, McCaffery was a team-leading plus-34 with Fredrick not far behind at plus-32.
--The entire Iowa team was highly efficient, committing only seven turnovers and seven fouls. The foul total was lower than in any regular-season game last season. The Hawkeyes had only one game all of last season with fewer turnovers.
--Jordan Bohannon didn’t try to do anything too spectacular as he tested out his surgically repaired hip in the game, but he didn’t appear to be hobbled at all. In the Hawkeyes’ closed scrimmage with Illinois State last week, Bohannon said he didn’t warm up properly and was unable to do very much. This time he was careful to get loosened up before the game and spent time on an exercise bike when he wasn’t in the game. He came through it feeling as though it was a step in the right direction in his recovery.
--If Bohannon is able to return to form eventually, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery will face a quandary of what to do with his starting lineup. He would either need to put Fredrick or Connor McCaffery on the bench or use Bohannon in a supersub role. It seems unlikely he would do that with a player who already is the school’s career leader in 3-point field goals and who has started 96 consecutive games entering this season. It’s one of those problems that will be nice to have if it comes to that. No coach is going to complain about having too many good players.
--Lindsey Wilson had only one starter taller than 6-foot-4 but the Hawkeyes have played worse opponents in preseason exhibitions. The Blue Raiders had some good 3-point shooters, were fairly disciplined and pretty physical, and were extremely scrappy. There were a few times when they simply outhustled the Hawkeyes to the ball, resulting in 12 offensive rebounds. That stat may have been the only negative of the night for Iowa.
--The crowd for Monday’s game was announced as 9,830, which must have been the number of tickets sold. There certainly weren’t that many tickets used. At the most, there might have been 3,000 people in the arena.