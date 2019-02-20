After-thoughts from Iowa’s 66-65 loss to Maryland:
--This loss makes it very difficult for Iowa to finish in the top four in the final Big Ten standings and get a free pass into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. It figures to be fighting Maryland and Wisconsin for the fourth slot and it is now a game behind those two teams and has lost to both of them, meaning it would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker. There is a large gap in the standings below the top six, however. The Hawkeyes are still in good shape to get at least the sixth seed.
--Luka Garza’s recent struggles continued as he made just one of seven shots from the field. After scoring the Hawkeyes’ first four points, he scored only one more point the rest of the night and played only about five minutes in the second half. He looked overmatched at times against Maryland’s big men, who are much more athletic. After a five-game stretch in which he averaged 21.2 points per game, Garza has just 16 points total in the past four games.
--The big men on the two teams really sort of handled each other all night. Maryland’s Bruno Fernando didn’t do much offensively until late in the game and freshman Jalen Smith had just four points, four rebounds and three turnovers. Garza and Tyler Cook combined for only 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Cook only attempted four shots and the three he made all were dunks.
--The Hawkeyes appeared more flustered and out of sync on offense in the early stages of the second half than in almost any other game this season, even the two losses to Michigan State. After a frustrating first half, they opened the second half by making one of their first eight shots and committing four turnovers before a Nicholas Baer 3 got them rolling.
--Other than Baer, who was three for six from 3-point range and finished with nine points, all of them at crucial junctures of the second half, no one in an Iowa uniform had a very efficient day offensively. That was especially true of the Hawkeyes’ perimeter people. Jordan Bohannon scored 14 points but was only 2 for 11 from the field. Isaiah Moss had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) but he was 4 for 14. Joe Wieskamp was 0 for 5.
--Connor McCaffery had six points and four assists but after never turning the ball over more than twice in a game in his career, he handed it over four times. He almost always is in the game at crunch time but he was sitting on the bench this time when the Hawkeyes were trying to pull out another last-second victory.
--The Hawkeyes outrebounded the top rebounding team in the Big Ten by a 40-34 margin but they didn’t do a great job of boxing on the play in which Maryland scored the winning points. As Anthony Cowan blew past Bohannon to get to the basket, Ryan Kriener left Bruno Fernando to come over and help on Cowan. When the shot missed, Fernando was there to tip in the winning points with 0:07.8 remaining even though four Iowa players were between him and the basket. Wieskamp, in particular, looked as though he could have done a better job of getting a body on Fernando to keep him off the boards.
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he had no problem with his team’s execution of the final sequence following Fernando’s tip although he mentioned that perhaps there was an opportunity for Bohannon to pass the ball to one of his teammates rather than launching a contested 3-pointer. That wasn’t really an option. Moss, Wieskamp and Cook were pretty well covered and Baer was 30 feet from the basket on the left side. It was just good defensive coverage by the Terps.
--Maishe Dailey actually had some good moments for Iowa. He was very active defensively, especially in the first half, and sank a timely 3-point field goal in the middle of the second half. It was his first 3 since getting one in a Jan. 16 game against Penn State.
--Smith is the Maryland freshman who has attracted most of the accolades but the Terrapins have a lot of quality first-year men. Five of the nine Terps who played in the game were freshmen and guard Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins didn’t look at all intimidated in a hostile environment. Each of them connected three times from behind the 3-point arc. A couple of Wiggins’ 3-pointers stopped the Hawkeyes dead in their tracks when it looked as though they were starting to get on a roll and Ayala drained a 15-foot jumper to give Maryland a lead as the shot clock was expiring with 2:02 remaining.