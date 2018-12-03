After-thoughts from Iowa’s 90-68 loss to Michigan State:
--Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp didn’t seem intimidated at all in his first Big Ten road game as he led the Hawkeyes with eight first-half points. However, he was placed in some tough spots defensively as the 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman was forced to defend 6-8, 245-pound Xavier Tillman in the post a few times. Tillman, who would start for most teams in the Big Ten, scored at will over the top of him. Wieskamp later left the game in the second half with what appeared to be a fairly significant sprained ankle. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it would be a “game-time decision’’ as to whether or not Wieskamp plays Thursday against Iowa State, but it didn’t look good as he was assisted to the locker room with 11:49 remaining.
--The Hawkeyes probably missed injured forward Cordell Pemsl more in this game than in any game so far this season. Luka Garza and Ryan Kriener both got into foul trouble in the first half and the Hawkeyes really needed another big body to come in and get physical with the ultra-physical Spartans. That’s one of the things Pemsl does best. His absence was one of the reasons Wieskamp and Nicholas Baer were left to defend much larger, more physical players.
--It was another frustrating night for junior guard Jordan Bohannon, who fired in a 3-pointer the first time Iowa had the ball but finished 4 for 12 from the field. He also failed to record an assist for the second straight game and only the third time in his college career. Bohannon said part of the reason is that he is being used differently this season with Connor McCaffery usually playing the point when he and Bohannon are in the game together.
--Coach McCaffery’s policy of having players sit for the remainder of the first half after they pick up two fouls was put to the test Monday as four Iowa players collected two fouls apiece. As a result, Connor McCaffery sat out the last 11 minutes, 28 seconds of the half and Luka Garza was on the bench for the last 9:46. It was during that stretch that Michigan State took control of the game.
--Kenny Goins isn’t one of the marquee recruits in the Michigan State program. He’s been pretty much a journeyman reserve but now, as a fifth-year senior, he is emerging as a star. He had 19 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and was the primary defender on Tyler Cook most of the night, holding Cook to just five points through the first 32 minutes of the game. It wasn’t just a fluke game. Goins had 17 rebounds in a game against Louisville last week.
--The Hawkeyes’ final field goal percentage of 32.8 percent was their worst mark of the season but it really could have been even worse. After making just one of their first 20 shots to open the second half, they were shooting 25.5 percent.
--No one on the Iowa side really had a good game but this was likely the most frustrating effort yet for Connor McCaffery. He played only three minutes in the first half because of foul trouble and finished 0 for 5 from the field, 1 for 3 from the free throw line.