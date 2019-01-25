After-thoughts from Iowa’s 82-67 loss to Michigan State:
--We’re starting to hear more and more people say Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston is the Big Ten player of the year and he showed Thursday why people are saying that. With Iowa holding a 50-42 lead early in the second half, he drained back-to-back 3-point field goals, then capped a 24-2 run with three free throws that gave the Spartans a 66-52 advantage. He finished with 23 points and seven assists. Winston isn’t very quick and isn’t exceptionally quick so he may not be a great pro prospect. But he’s very smart, very unselfish and has a knack for making big plays and making the players around him better.
--When Michigan State went on that game-turning 24-2 scoring run, Iowa contributed to its own demise by rushing shots at the offensive end and thereby giving the Spartans more opportunities to score in transition. Everything sort of snowballed from there, much like it did in the Hawkeyes’ earlier loss at Michigan State and in their loss at Purdue. The difference, of course, is that this time, they got frazzled on their home court with a highly supportive home crowd behind them.
--In Iowa’s earlier 90-68 loss at Michigan State, the Spartans had a huge 48 to 20 advantage in points in the paint. The Hawkeyes turned that around and actually had a 40 to 28 edge this time but considering how much they hammered the ball inside all night, it could have — and maybe should have — been a much larger differential. Tyler Cook was only 8 for 17 from the field, missing a lot of close-in shots that he normally makes.
--Normally when the Hawkeyes push the ball inside a lot, they draw tons of fouls and get to the free throw line a lot. Not this time. They were only 8 for 8 at the line and two of these were by Riley Till in mop-up time in the final minutes. Fran McCaffery and his players hinted that Michigan State should have been whistled for many more fouls, saying that they’ve come to expect the Spartans to be called for fewer fouls than they deserve. There probably is some truth to that although probably not enough to make a 15-point difference in the final score.
--For the first time all season, McCaffery was terse and snippy with reporters following a game. The first question was from a reporter who asked if he felt his team had been aggressive enough. (He was trying to get an explanation for why Michigan State was not called for more fouls.) McCaffery winced and initially seemed inclined to ignore the question. Then he assured the reporter in no uncertain terms that his team had been aggressive enough. His mood didn’t get much better from there.
--Basketball is a funny game sometimes. Iowa made 15 of 21 shots from 3-point range Sunday against Illinois and on Thursday the same group of players combined to go 5 for 24. The Hawkeyes still got plenty of good looks at the basket — probably not quite as many as against the Illini — but the shots just didn’t drop.
--Michigan State began the game with a shot clock violation. Star center Nick Ward had the ball in his hands with about five seconds left on the shot clock and passed it off. Spartans coach Tom Izzo immediately took Ward out of the game and stood there berating him in front of the bench as play continued.
--Strange stat: Iowa did a good job of attacking the offensive boards and had one more offensive rebound than Michigan State, 12 to 11. But the Spartans actually had a huge 42 to 26 advantage in the overall rebounding battle.
--There was an epic scramble for a loose ball late in the first half. Winston missed a 3-point shot and in the ensuing 13-second tussle for possession, four players on each team had a hand on the ball and seven players went to the floor. Jordan Bohannon ended up with it and quickly called a timeout from a prone position. At the time, it looked was a major play in the game, especially when Nicholas Baer nailed a 3-pointer to give Iowa a 6-point lead a few seconds later. It ended up being fairly inconsequential.