After-thoughts from Iowa’s 74-59 victory over Michigan:
--It was a matchup of two of the best freshmen in the Big Ten. Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis fired in 12 points in the first 10 minutes, but Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp won the last 30 minutes. He scored nine points in a 21-2 scoring run in which the Hawkeyes took control of the game and had several big plays in the second half, including a drive to the hoop during another big run in which he scored over 7-foot-1 Jon Teske. The final stats for the youngsters were very similar. Wieskamp had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Brazdeikis finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.
--Luka Garza had his streak of 20-point games ended at four but he almost got there. He missed a couple of late free throws to finish with 19 points. Garza often looks awkward and clumsy but the ball always seems to go through the hoop. He is averaging 21.2 points per game over the past five games. Those errant free throws were his first misses at the line since Jan. 16.
--After scoring 23 points Sunday at Minnesota, Isaiah Moss did not score at all Friday but it’s not as though he had an absolutely horrible game. He clearly was a focal point of the Michigan defense and all seven of his shot attempts were contested. He played well at the defensive end and did not commit a turnover. And in the sometimes telling plus-minus category, he was a plus-9. Only Wieskamp (plus 22) and Jordan Bohannon (plus 16) were better.
--Moss and Michigan’s Charles Matthews not only guarded one another for much of the game but they pretty much offset each other. Matthews did finally hit a couple of late 3-pointers but only after missing his first eight shots in the game.
--Michigan coach John Beilein said Iowa’s frequent change of defenses really bothered his team and he pointed out that not many Big Ten teams do that. The league has many teams that never play anything but man-to-man.
--Michigan had one of its few weaknesses exposed in the game. The Wolverines have very little depth. Five players average more than 30 minutes a game and there are only two others who average more than five. When starting center Jon Teske got into foul trouble, Beilein used four different players at that position in an attempt to find a serviceable backup. He never found one, which resulted in Garza and Ryan Kriener combining for 34 points and 18 rebounds.
--Michigan had not trailed by more than 10 points in a game all season prior to Friday. In this game, it once trailed by as much as 16 was behind by 10 or more points for 23 minutes, 9 seconds.
--Friday’s victory not only becomes the highlight of the Hawkeyes’ resume but it puts them in excellent position to land a berth in the NCAA tournament. Seven of their last nine Big Ten games are against teams in the second division. Even if all they do is win their four remaining home games, they would finish 10-10 in the Big Ten, 21-10 overall and probably get an invitation to the Big Dance. But this win makes it very possible to do much better than that.