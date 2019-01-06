After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-84 victory over Nebraska:
--Jordan Bohannon reached a season high with 25 points but it wasn’t just the number of points he scored so much as the timing of them. He scored 22 points in the second half and 17 came immediately after Nebraska had scored. It made it tough for the Cornhuskers to put together any sort of run.
--Isaiah Moss was only 3 for 10 from the field and he made just one of his four 3-point attempts, but in almost every other way it was among the best games of his career. He had a career-best 10 rebounds (giving him his first career double-double), handed out five assists and played tremendous defense. He seemingly has played with much more confidence and aggressiveness the past few weeks, especially as a defender and distributor.
--Early in the season, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery always had his son, Connor, on the court in late-game situations in place of Moss but with Connor in foul trouble, Moss was out there at the end Sunday and made some of the biggest plays of the game down the stretch. Nebraska coach Tim Miles pointed to his putback basket with 2:49 remaining as perhaps the biggest play in finishing off his team.
--Luka Garza made some major contributions in his 10 minutes of action, but he clearly is not yet 100 percent recovered from his sprained ankle. The Hawkeyes played only zone defense when he was on the court — they probably played less man-to-man than in any game this season — and even Miles noted after the game that he thought it was because Garza was limited in his mobility.
--Give Fran McCaffery credit for making a great move by inserting Ryan Kriener into the starting lineup in place of Nicholas Baer, who had been starting since Garza got hurt. Kriener played with tremendous confidence, hitting a 3-pointer just 21 seconds into the game and providing a physical defensive presence inside. It also returned Baer to his more comfortable role off the bench.
--A not-so-great coaching move: With his team piling up fouls, Miles went to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half. That opened up many more 3-point opportunities for Bohannon and others. The Hawkeyes’ 3-point percentage of 45.2 (10 for 22) was their second best mark of the season.
--Connor McCaffery looked hesitant and tentative at many times Sunday and is very reluctant to attempt a shot from 3-point range. He has put up just one 3 in the past six games and only nine all season. Teams seem to be sagging back into the lane against him, knowing he doesn’t have confidence in his perimeter shooting skills right now.
--The Hawkeyes did an exceptional defensive job on Nebraska star James Palmer, who came in averaging 20.1 points per game. Palmer ended up with 20 points but he did not score in the first 18 minutes, was only 6 for 15 from the field and was held without a 3-point field goal for the first time since Nov. 24. Palmer’s first two shot attempts in the game were blocked by Moss and Tyler Cook.