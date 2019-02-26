After-thoughts from Iowa’s 90-70 loss to Ohio State:
--Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported on Twitter that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery chased an official down the hallway at Value City Arena following the game, shouting expletives and telling him he had cheated the Hawkeyes. We don’t know Rowland and didn't witness the scene ourselves, but if Fran did what he's reporting, it obviously reflects badly on Iowa. Unfortunately, Fran wouldn’t be the first coach ever to direct profanity at an official off the court in the wake of a tough loss. It probably happens much more often than you might imagine. There just aren’t usually media people there to see it.
--Rowland’s tweet resulted in a barrage of responses that Fran is always going berserk and that he’s constantly out of control. He actually has had a fairly calm season. The technical foul he incurred with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in this game is the first bench technical on the Hawkeyes since an early-season game against Connecticut.
--When McCaffery and his son, Connor, were slapped with technical fouls about a minute apart late in Tuesday’s game, it prompted some of us to wonder if there’d ever been a father and son who both got Ts in the same game. We don’t know how often it’s happened but it’s definitely not a first. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers and son Austin Rivers not only both got technicals in a 2016 game with Houston but they both were ejected.
--Ohio State freshman Justin Ahrens was impressive in scoring 29 points after scoring 38 points in the 18 previous games in which he played. But all six of the 3-point field goals he made were wide, wide open. The television broadcast team likened them to the kind of shots you get in practice. Ahrens also got four points on free throws resulting from the two technical fouls. It was still a tremendous, breakout effort by the kid.
--Not only did Ohio State get tons of open looks from behind the 3-point arc, but Isaiah Moss twice fouled players in the act of shooting 3-pointers. It was that kind of night.
--Statistically, it looked like Tyler Cook had a pretty good game. He didn’t. Ordinarily, you’d take 12 points and 10 rebounds from the big guy but he was 6 for 14 from the field, had four costly turnovers and launched a couple of 3-point shots that weren’t close to going in. They were only his fifth and sixth 3-point attempts of the season. Hopefully the last.
--One of the Cook turnovers led to a play that seemed to turn the game in Ohio State favor late in the first half. Iowa was holding a 31-27 lead when Cook simply lost control of the ball and it went to Ahrens who had a clear path to the basket. As the freshman went in for a layup, Nicholas Baer reached out and grabbed him for a very obvious flagrant foul. Ahrens made the shot, then also got two free throws to tie the score and the Buckeyes got the ball on top of that. They didn’t score on that possession but the momentum swung in their favor and they managed to forge a 36-33 halftime lead.
--Not everyone played badly for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp made 5 of 6 3-point attempts and scored 17 points. Ryan Kriener was tremendous in the first half and was the only Iowa player to score during one 9 ½-minute stretch, And Maishe Dailey looked very motivated playing in his home state, scoring eight points and playing well at the defensive end.
--A big part of Iowa’s success this season has been its ability to get to the foul line and convert there at a high percentage. There was nothing wrong with the percentage Tuesday, but the Hawkeyes only had 14 free throw attempts (12 makes). It matches their second lowest number of attempts all season. Meanwhile, Ohio State was 22 for 24 at the line.