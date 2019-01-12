After-thoughts from Iowa’s 72-62 victory over Ohio State:
--Although it was the sixth time this season that Iowa has held an opponent to less than 40-percent shooting from the field, this was almost certainly the Hawkeyes’ best defensive effort of the season. They played with energy and a high level of activity for the full 40 minutes against a quality opponent.
--Tyler Cook twisted his left ankle after scoring over Kaleb Wesson with 4 minutes, 7 seconds remaining and may have even stepped on Wesson’s foot as he tumbled out of bounds. It was difficult to tell, even on video replays. It looked like a fairly serious injury at the time as Cook went to the locker room and never returned to the court, but Fran McCaffery and his players didn’t seem terribly concerned after the game. Jordan Bohannon playfully pretended to not even know Cook had been hurt. It apparently was not as bad as it looked.
--There’s never a good time to lose your best player, but if Cook is sidelined for a game or two, there are worse times that it could happen. This is unquestionably the softest week of the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten schedule. They play at Penn State on Wednesday and return home to host Illinois next Sunday. Those are almost certainly two of the four weakest teams in the league this season. Not that they will be easy games. There are no easy games in the Big Ten this season.
--Bohannon not only matched his season high in assists with eight but many of them came at crucial moments. Three came during the stretch early in the second half when the Hawkeyes took control of the game. He also had a spectacular 50-foot pass to Joe Wieskamp for a transition layup in the first half.
--Wieskamp made his share of big plays and continues to look less and less like a freshman with each passing game. With 29 points and 14 rebounds in a pair of victories this week, he might have an outside shot at his first Big Ten freshman of the week award. Indiana’s Romeo Langford scored 28 points against Maryland and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmo had 23 against Michigan, but those were the only games for those teams this week and they both lost. Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 points and eight rebounds in that win over Illinois and he will play again Sunday against Northwestern.
--Iowa matched a season high in steals with 11 — they also had that many against Pittsburgh — and perhaps most impressively they were perpetrated by eight different players. The only player who got in who didn’t record at least one steal was Ryan Kriener.
--Cook committed five turnovers in the game — all in the first half — and now has 51 for the season. Bohannon is second on the team with 23.
--Very often when a team completely shuts down the opposition’s star player, as the Hawkeyes did with Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson, some other player rises up to score a bunch of points. That didn’t really happen Saturday. Andre Wesson, Kaleb’s older brother, led the Buckeyes with 13 points but 10 of those came in the final 4 ½ minutes, after Iowa had built a 16-point lead.