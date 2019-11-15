After-thoughts from Iowa’s 87-74 victory over Oral Roberts:
--Luka Garza had Iowa’s first 30-point game since Isaiah Moss tossed in 31 against Minnesota on Feb. 21, 2018. He was almost unstoppable when he got the ball inside and made much better decisions against double-team situations than he did in Monday’s loss to DePaul. He really could have had a few more points than he did. An 80-percent free throw shooter last season, Garza made just 4 of 8 shots at the line Friday.
--Oral Roberts has a lot of bulk on its roster but not much length and it struggled all night to deal with Garza and 6-foot-11 Jack Nunge, who had one of the best games of his college career. The Golden Eagles brought their biggest player -- 6-8, 275-pound Elijah Lufile -- off the bench to combat Iowa’s twin towers but Lufile had four fouls by halftime.
--Jordan Bohannon looks a little more comfortable with each passing game. He was even more aggressive Friday, hitting 4 of 8 shots from the field (3 of 7 from 3-point range) and scoring 11 points. While there has been no announcement regarding whether or not Bohannon will play the full season, you get the feeling that is what he will do barring any setback in his recovery from hip surgery.
--Unlike previous games, there was a noticeable drop-off when the Hawkeyes went to the bench Friday. The stats bear that out. The starting five of Garza, Nunge, Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery each had a plus-minus of plus-16 or better. The second unit all had marks of minus-3 or worse.
--Connor McCaffery appears to be looking to shoot a little more often, which should make him even more effective as a passer. The Hawkeyes don’t need a lot of points from him but it’s important that opposing teams know they can;t just leave him unguarded. He had 10 points Friday to go along with seven assists.
--Some other very positive stats from Friday’s win: The Hawkeyes went 12 minutes before turning the ball over and had only eight giveaways in the entire game. Of the 10 players who saw action, nine of them had at least one assist. The Hawkeyes had a 28-17 rebounding advantage in the second half after being outboarded in the first half.
--The revelation after the game that Patrick McCaffery did not play because of health issues related to his 2014 battle with cancer was fairly alarming. However, head coach Fran McCaffery said there was no recurrence of the cancer and that it was nothing “life-threatening.’’ Connor McCaffery said this is far from the first time his younger has had this sort of issue. He made it sound as though it was a fairly routine occurrence.