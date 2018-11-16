After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-69 victory over No. 13 Oregon:
--If Iowa’s defense can play like this all season, the Hawkeyes are going to do very well. Oregon allegedly one of the best point guards in the country and a 7-foot-2 center who is one of the top freshmen around, but the Ducks struggled all night to find quality shots. Other than graduate transfer guard Ehab Amin, none of them ever really got rolling. Iowa’s zone defense was especially good but it looked solid in the man-to-man as well.
--That being said, it’s hard to believe Oregon is anywhere close to the 13th best team in the country. That point guard, Payton Pritchard, looked horrible. It’s a team with some size and length but it didn’t appear to have much firepower at all.
--Backup center Ryan Kriener continues to make really big plays for the Hawkeyes. After 7-foot-2 Bol Bol blocked four Iowa shots early in the game, Kriener came and gave a clinic on how to get off shots inside against a guy with a 7-8 wingspan. He also hit a 3-pointer and was tremendous on the boards. He brings an element of toughness that this team needs.
--When someone asked one of Iowa’s veterans at media day, which player they felt could succeed Nicholas Baer as the team’s “energy guy’’ off the bench. He said Riley Till and the reporters present had to stifle their laughter. On Thursday, it stopped being a joke. With his high school teammate, Cordell Pemsl, out with an injury, Till came in to play some significant minutes in the first half. The walk-on played great defense, grabbed three offensive rebounds and did not look at all like a walk-on who’s hardly played. The kid is going to help this team as the season goes on.
--Tyler Cook again committed a handful of silly turnovers, but he still had a decent game: 9 points, 10 rebounds. It wasn’t the superstar performance he undoubtedly hoped for on the big stage but he helped the Hawkeyes win the game.
--The Hawkeyes generally did a very nice job against the fullcourt press when Oregon began using it consistently in an attempt to get back in the game in the second half. Jordan Bohannon, Baer and Connor McCaffery, in particular, remained calm and made very good decisions. The Hawkeyes again had too many turnovers (14) but very few of those came against the press.
--Luka Garza didn’t fare quite as well inside against Bol, but he made several clutch plays down the stretch. His 3-point field goal from the top of the key with 3:35 remaining was Iowa’s only field goal in the final 12 minutes.
--In fact, Iowa made only four field goals in the entire second half: Dunks by Cook and Kriener and 3-pointers by Garza and Joe Wieskamp. You can do that when you go 28 for 30 at the foul line.
--For the second straight game, Fran McCaffery removed his entire starting five in the first few minutes of the second half because he was angry at the way they were playing.