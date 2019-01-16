After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-82 victory over Penn State:
--Luka Garza had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Bohannon had 19 points, six assists and the biggest shot of the game, but you could make a good case for backup center Ryan Kriener as Iowa’s player of the game. He matched a career high with 15 points, established new highs with five assists and two 3-point field goals (he had only eight in his career before this) and continually made important plays with Tyler Cook sidelined by a sprained ankle. There were three straight possessions in the second half in which Kriener pulled shot-blocker Mike Watkins out to the perimeter, then blew past him for easy baskets. He has now scored in double figures in four of the past five games.
--The Hawkeyes played exceptionally well on defense in beating Ohio State and Northwestern in the past two games but although they won the game, they took a few backward steps in that area Wednesday. Penn State came into the game 13th in the Big Ten in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage but the Nittany Lions reached their highest point total since a season-opening conquest of North Florida. They put together an 8-0 scoring run to open the game, a 10-0 spurt late in the half, a 7-0 run at a key point early in the second half and an 8-0 run late after Iowa seemingly had the game under control.
--Freshman guards Myles Dread and Rasir Bolton really tore up the Hawkeyes early, combining for 26 points before halftime. Dread, who had three 3s in the first 2½ minutes, never scored again, however, and Bolton didn’t score in the final 13½ minutes.
--Iowa’s own star freshman, Joe Wieskamp, was yanked out of the game after about three minutes, presumably because he left Dread wide open on the perimeter in a couple of transition situations. He was much better in the second half, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds for the third straight game. He probably had the biggest rebound of the game with just under a minute to go, running down a long offensive board to set up Jordan Bohannon’s dagger 3-point field goal.
--You would have thought Wieskamp might have felt very comfortable at Bryce Jordan Center playing in front of a crowd similar in size to what he faced in high school in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The announced attendance was 7,733, but based on all the empty seats you could see on television and on social media observations by people at the game, it probably was a lot less than that.
--Fran McCaffery’s use of Isaiah Moss was a bit puzzling. Moss has played with much more aggressiveness and confidence in the past month or so and he nailed four straight 3-point field goals while playing 16 minutes in the first half Wednesday. Then, after playing the first five minutes of the second half, he spent the rest of the night on the bench. McCaffery said he had a group of players who put together a 17-4 run in the second half so he just sort of stayed with that bunch for the rest of the game, leaving an 85-percent foul shooter who hadn’t miss a 3-point shot all night lounging on the pines. “In fairness to him, I probably should have gone back to him at some point,’’ McCaffery admitted.
--Garza was whistled for a technical foul with 16:52 remaining in the game, apparently for saying something to a Penn State player after scoring to give Iowa a 52-49 lead. It was his third foul and Penn State followed with an 11-2 scoring run. There was no big, visible demonstration by Garza and no reaction from Penn State, as you normally would see in a situation where a technical is called. If officials handed out a T every time some played woofed at someone on the other team, we’d see dozens of them in every game.
--Iowa leads the country in free throws made and attempted, but it didn’t get to the line that much Wednesday. Its 18 attempts was the second lowest total of the season. The Hawkeyes shot only 14 against Northern Iowa.
--Iowa fans probably were looking at Sunday’s noon home game against Illinois as one of the easy games on the Big Ten schedule. The Illini were 0-5 and had won only four games total heading into Wednesday. But then they blasted Minnesota 95-68, turning in one of the most dominating efforts by any team during the Big Ten season. They led by 23 at halftime and by 34 with 11 minutes to go. Doesn’t look like an easy game now.