After-thoughts from Iowa’s 69-68 victory over Pittsburgh:
--OK, so this wasn’t Iowa’s most picturesque win. It played awful defense in the first half, didn’t get the ball inside the way it did in the previous five games, didn’t shoot free throws as well. But it’s a game that will help down the road because the Hawkeyes still found a way to win. They had to dig really deep defensively in the second half because the offense never really did click. Pulling out a close one like this should give them yet another boost of confidence.
--When was the last time you saw a team trail by six points at halftime (46-40), shoot 30.8 percent from the field in the second half and still win the game? That’s what Iowa did Tuesday. It’s a testament to how good the defensive intensity was in the last 20 minutes. After allowing Pitt to shoot 61.3 percent in the first half and outscore the Hawkeyes in the paint 26-6, the visiting Panthers shot only 29.2 percent in the second half.
--Pitt certainly didn’t look like a team that went 0-19 in the ACC last season. First-year coach Jeff Capel has assembled an impressive collection of quick young perimeter players who gave Iowa problems at both ends of the floor. Freshman Xavier Johnson (18 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists) was especially impressive as he continually blew past Jordan Bohannon and others to get to the hoop in the first half. The Hawkeyes probably were lucky that Johnson fouled out with Iowa leading 69-68 and 10.4 seconds remaining. Had he been on the floor for those last 10 seconds, Pitt might have gotten a much better look at a game-winning basket instead of throwing up two desperations shots in the final seconds.
--Nicholas Baer hasn’t been a big factor in most of the Hawkeyes’ games this season, but the team’s only senior was absolutely huge Tuesday. He drilled three 3-point field goals in a span of less than three minutes in the second half when the Hawkeyes were struggling to find any kind of offense. That finally gave them a small lead and Baer helped hold it by making five of six free throw attempts in the last seven minutes. He scored 14 of their last 16 points with the only other two coming on a Joe Wieskamp drive with 4:47 remaining.
--Oh, and Wieskamp had a pretty good night, too. His 18 points were two short of his career high and his 11 rebounds easily were a career best. There were various times when other Iowa players seemed flustered with what was happening on the floor — especially with the seven offensive fouls they were called for — but the team’s youngest player never let any of it bother him.
--Tyler Cook didn’t have an exceptional offensvie night, making just one of five shots from the field (a putback dunk in the middle of the second half) and missing two big free throws with 10.4 seconds remaining. But Cook, who took a beating and once had to go to the locker room in the second half after taking a shot to the face, did other things to help Iowa win. He got a monster offensive rebound just before being fouled in the final seconds. And he drew 12 fouls from Pitt during the course of the game. That accounted for more than half the fouls the Panthers committed in the contest.
--The Hawkeyes didn’t shoot free throws as well as they had in previous games — 67.9 percent — but they still got to the foul line a lot. They shot 28 free throws, giving them 210 in six games, an average of 35 per game.
--Iowa announced prior to the game that junior forward Cordell Pemsl will undergo surgery to remove “hardware’’ from a previous surgery. He is out for the year. It leaves the Hawkeyes a little thin with only nine active scholarship players but there could be good aspects to that. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has been prone to using too many players in the past couple of years. He had an 11-man rotation for much of last season and it seemed counter-productive at times. He won’t have that problem this season. The only way this will be a problem if the Hawkeyes suffer more injuries to big men.