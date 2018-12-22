After-thoughts from Iowa’s 110-64 victory over Savannah State:
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he’s very uncertain about the prognosis for Luka Garza, who sprained his ankle near the end of the Hawkeyes’ practice on Friday. Joe Wieskamp, Ryan Kriener and Riley Till have made quick recoveries from sprained ankles this season, but McCaffery wouldn’t commit to Garza being ready for next Saturday’s game against Bryant University. The Hawkeyes won’t need him for that game but they could really use him against Purdue’s 7-foot-3 Ryan Haarms the following week when they visit Purdue.
--With five players — Jack Nunge, CJ Fredrick, Cordell Pemsl, Connor McCaffery and Luka Garza — in street clothes along with coaches, managers, trainers, etc., the suits greatly outnumbered the uniforms on the Iowa bench Saturday.
--Iowa got off to a very fast start Saturday and while Nicholas Baer (starting in place of Garza) was the only starter who didn’t score early, he had a lot to do with the way they started. At the first television timeout, he had two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in little more than four minutes of action.
--Iowa's four walk-ons had a combined total of 15 points in their careers going into Saturday’s game. They contributed 27 points in the contest — 10 by Riley Till, nine by Austin Ash, five by Nicolas Hobbs and three by Michael Baer. They also played about 55 minutes between them.
--Although Savannah State clearly is among the worst teams in the country right now, the Tigers actually had a lot of quick athletes. However, their lack of physicality and their style of play work against them when they go up against big-time opponents. They don’t have a player who weighs more than 208 pounds and they sit back in a 2-3 zone and basically let the opponent fire up wide open 3-point shots. That may work for them in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference but against a Big Ten team it’s a recipe for disaster.
--A statistic that probably went largely unnoticed in Iowa’s lopsided win: The Hawkeyes turned the ball over only six times, possibly the lowest number of the Fran McCaffery era. And three of those came from walk-ons. Tyler Cook, Isaiah Moss and Ryan Kriener were the only scholarship players who committed turnovers.