After-thoughts from Iowa’s 83-77 loss to Tennessee:
--It’s not a big secret that Iowa is not one of the most athletic teams in the country (or probably not even in the Big Ten), but the gap between the Hawkeyes and other teams in that area really was magnified this weekend. Cincinnati was much more athletic and Tennessee has even more athletes than the Bearcats. That made it all the more amazing that the Hawkeyes were able to come from behind to win one game and send the other one to overtime. After overcoming the initial shock of facing teams so much more athletic than they are, they were able to will themselves back into both games.
--Iowa turned the game around Friday against Cincinnati by switching to a zone defense. They tried to do the same thing Sunday and it didn’t work very well initially. Tennessee was slicing up whatever defense the Hawkeyes put out there. Charles Barkley, speaking on CBS halftime show, said he thought they went to the zone too late. “The House was already on fire,’’ he said.
--There were a couple of absolutely tremendous plays by Iowa players during their second-half comeback that ended up getting overlooked when they ended up losing the game in overtime. With Tennessee leading 61-53, Isaiah Moss missed the second of two free throws but Nicholas Baer outhustled everyone to get the offensive rebound, then pitched the ball back to Jordan Bohannon for a wide-open 3-pointer that cut the lead to five. With the Volunteers up 65-61, Joe Wieskamp was trapped under the Iowa basket with the shot clock about to run out. He somehow found a way to get it to Moss, who drained a 3-pointer from a terrible angle in the left corner.
--Moss played probably his best game of the past month, hitting 6 of 12 shots from the field and scoring 16 points. In addition to that 3 that cut the lead to 65-64, he had two 3s in the first half and had another big basket, scoring on a drive with 50 seconds to go that chopped Tennessee’s lead to 71-69.
--Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield get most of the headlines, but Tennessee has a few other very good players. Jordan Bone may be as quick as any point guard the Hawkeyes faced all season.
--Schofield is a great player — very athletic, tremendously skilled — but he seems to be one of those guys who needs to play angry. He spent a lot of time in the days leading up to this game talking about how he dislikes Iowa, in part because his brother played football at Wisconsin and partially because of some disrespect he perceived on the part of Iowa’s players on Friday. When the starting lineups were introduced before the game, he did not come over to shake the hand of his Hawkeyes counterpart, Joe Wieskamp, as is customary. All the other Tennessee players did so. Schofield was the first player introduced so maybe he didn’t know he was supposed to do that. Or maybe it’s just the way he is. The guy can play, though. At one point in Sunday’s game, Iowa had 19 points and he had 17.