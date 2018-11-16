After-thoughts from Iowa’s 91-72 victory over UConn in the championship game of the 2K Empire Classic:
--If Fran McCaffery was looking for positive reinforcement for his players for all the off-season work on defense, he got it over the past two nights. The Hawkeyes made No. 13 Oregon and a pretty talented UConn team look fairly feeble offensively and it resulted in a championship. This should be a huge confidence-builder that could pay dividends for the remainder of the season.
--Amid all their defensive problems of a year ago, the Hawkeyes were continually burned by dribble penetration by teams with quick guards. For that reason, we thought UConn might be a bad matchup. The Huskies’ best players are almost all slick, little guards, but Iowa handled it Friday with relative ease. After UConn made 12 of 21 3-point attempts in upsetting Syracuse on Thursday, it didn’t make a single 3-pointer until 9:48 remained on Friday. It wasn’t just errant shooting. They weren’t getting many good looks against an Iowa defense that communicated and moved together much better than at any time last season.
--One other thing about the Iowa defense: It was excellent in transition. Several times, especially in the first half, it looked as though UConn had a fast-break opportunity only to have the Hawkeyes scramble back, stop the ball and shut down any open passing lanes.
--McCaffery bent a little on one of his rules Friday and it’s good that he did. Ordinarily, when an Iowa player gets two fouls in the first half, they sit for the remainder of the half. On Thursday against Oregon, McCaffery had five players sitting there next to him that he refused to put back in the game until after halftime. But when starting point guard Jordan Bohannon picked up his second foul with 18:31 to go Friday, the coach realized it would be counter-productive to have sit for almost an entire half. He brought him back at the 7:14 mark and left him in the game for 2 ½ minutes before taking him out again.
--There may not be many better 1-2 inside duos than Luka Garza and Tyler Cook. Garza thoroughly dominated the game in the first half, which finished with Iowa holding a 43-27 lead, and then Cook had a similar impact on the second half. They ended up combining for 48 points. Their skill sets are very different but they complement one another very well and they gave a somewhat undersized UConn team fits. Garza was named the tournament MVP but it just as easily could have been Cook.
--OK, we’ll admit it. Connor McCaffery already is a much better player than some of us ever thought he would be. When Bohannon went to the bench, Connor came in and if anything, the Iowa offense operated more smoothly than it had before. The redshirt freshman has the stabilizing influence of a fifth-year senior. Nothing seems to bother him and the Hawkeyes just move the ball better when he’s on the court. We knew he'd be a solid player but we didn;t really expect him to ever score much. He had a career-high 19 points and handed out a team-high five assists Friday. Cook and Gatza notwithstanding, you could have made a case for Connor being the player of the game.
--For the second straight game, Muscatine freshman Joe Wieskamp did very little offensively. He scored just one point and attempted only two shots from the field. But he still didn’t look like a raw freshman in the two games in New York. He had five rebounds and a couple of steals in Friday’s game and did his part to help the Hawkeyes deal with UConn’s pressure defense.
--If there is any sort of red flag for Iowa in these first four games of the season, it’s turnovers. The Hawkeyes had 18 on Friday with every player who got into the game committing at least one. They’re averaging 16.5 giveaways per game so far.
--The most impressive stat so far? Iowa is 120 for 153 at the free throw line and has shot at least 30 foul shots in every game. The opponents have shot 67.