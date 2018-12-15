After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-54 victory over Northern Iowa:
--You could make a case for this being Iowa’s best all-around effort of the season statistically. Or at least since they played two games in New York nearly a month ago. They’ve had better games offensively and probably a few better games defensively but they put the two things together very well in this one. They limited UNI to 21.4-percent shooting in the first half, 36.4 percent for the game, and shot better than 53 percent from the field themselves in both halves.
--The 54 points scored by UNI is the fewest Iowa has allowed in a game in two years, since the last time the Hawkeyes played UNI in the Hy-Vee Classic. The score of that 2016 game was 69-46.
--One of the few things the Hawkeyes did not do well Saturday was get to the foul line. Their totals of 9 free throws made in 14 attempts were season lows by far.
--Some of us felt — and even predicted in a radio interview — that Iowa would dominate UNI inside and it definitely happened that way. Tyler Cook and Luka Garza combined for 34 points and 17 rebounds as the Panthers’ interior defenders were pretty much powerless to stop them. Cook had another especially good game, missing just one shot from the field and again leading the Hawkeyes in assists.
--I’m not alone in thinking this: This is the worst Northern Iowa team we’ve seen in a long time. The Panthers have nothing upfront, they don’t have many abpove-average athletes and when they’re not connecting from 3-point range, they’re going to struggle to beat anyone. They still play decent defense, as all Ben Jacobson-coached teams do, but this team doesn’t have much else going for it right now.
--Iowa guard Maishe Dailey got going a little bit offensively after not scoring in two of the previous three games. He knocked down three perimeter jumpers in the second half and finished with seven points, which should give him a much-needed boost of confidence.
--The Cordell Pemsl situation continues to be a puzzle. Pemsl missed seven straight games and was declared out for the season so that he could undergo surgery for the removal of hardware from a previous surgery. Then he suited up — and played very well — against Iowa State last week. He was back on the bench wearing a coat and tie Saturday and head coach Fran McCaffery insists he doesn’t have any idea what is going to happen. The hunch is Pemsl will end up having the surgery and taking a medical hardship to get an extra year of eligibility. But no one will confirm that at this point.