After-thoughts from Iowa’s 78-60 victory over Western Carolina:
--The atmosphere inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night wasn’t exactly electric. The crowd of 9,642 was the second smallest of the season and it wasn’t exactly a lively throng. That’s what you get when you play at 8 p.m. on a weeknight after the students have gone home for winter break. It didn’t help that the opposition was 309th in KenPom’s national rankings. The next two opponents are 344th and 338th.
--Cordell Pemsl went ahead and had surgery Tuesday to remove “hardware’’ in his knee from a previous surgery. It’s exactly what all of us expected after Pemsl did not play in Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa. Assuming that Pemsl comes back strong after the operation — and there’s no reason to expect he won’t — he should have a chance to start for the next two seasons. It seems a foregone conclusion that Tyler Cook will turn pro after this season, leaving Pemsl to battle Jack Nunge, Ryan Kriener and possibly Patrick McCaffery for the starting power forward job.
--Speaking of Patrick McCaffery, he set an Iowa City West school record by scoring 41 points Tuesday night. When reporters asked Iowa coach Fran McCaffery following the game if he knew that, Fran said: “It was 42. He got screwed out of a point.’’
--Fran’s other son, Connor McCaffery, left Tuesday’s game in the final minutes feeling dizzy after a collision with Western Carolina’s 6-foot-7, 265-pound Carlos Dotson. But before that, Connor made 7 of 10 free throws and scored nine points. He now has made 47 free throws this season with only 17 field goals.
--Iowa’s defense was decent Tuesday but it can’t take credit for forcing all of Western Carolina’s 26 turnovers. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a team as sloppy with the ball as the Catamounts. There were several times when they just fumbled the ball out of bounds or threw it right at an Iowa player. They came in averaging 19 turnovers a game and were last in the country with a minus-7.7 turnover margin. They had 35 turnovers in a loss to Jacksonville State and 33 in another loss to N.C. State.
--Kriener played very well in Saturday’s win over Northern Iowa and was very effective again Tuesday before going to the bench with a fairly mild sprained ankle. During his first shift on the floor in the first half, Kriener produced five points, three rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.