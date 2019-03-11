The Iowa basketball team’s late-season stumble cost the Hawkeyes an opportunity to land a top-four seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament.
The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with four straight losses, which means they will begin play Thursday in Chicago — against the winner of a Wednesday game between Illinois and Northwestern — rather than being able to sit back and wait until Friday.
But maybe that’s not such a bad thing. A couple of Big Ten coaches said Monday on a league-wide teleconference that it can be very good to get on the court earlier in the tournament and work out some of the jitters.
It worked out very well for Michigan the past two years. The Wolverines won the tournament both times without having a top-four seed. They were the No. 8 seed in 2017 and No. 5 last season, when they ended up going all the way to the NCAA title game.
Wolverines coach John Beilein recalled that his team struggled against Iowa in its Thursday game last season, needing to go into overtime before advancing.
“I remember that was one of our toughest games last year against Iowa because we hadn’t played a game and they had,’’ Beilein said. “You just have to fight through it.’’
Michigan is the No. 3 seed this time and would end up playing Iowa again if the Hawkeyes manage to win Thursday.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, whose team ended up with the No. 5 seed, almost seemed happy about playing Thursday.
“I look at it as an advantage,’’ he said. “Hopefully, it will work out that way for us.’’
Of course, the flip side for Iowa is that it will be playing Thursday against a team that played on Wednesday. Whoever wins that Illinois-Northwestern battle will have had a chance to work out its own jitters before facing the Hawkeyes.
Hometown game: That game between No. 11 seed Illinois and No. 14 Northwestern may have the liveliest atmosphere ever for a Wednesday Big Ten tournament game.
The two teams both figure to have a bit of a homecourt feel since the game is in Chicago.
“I think it will be big for the entire state,’’ Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “I think — and if you asked (Illini coach Brad Underwood) he’d say the same thing — we wish it wasn’t on Wednesday night. We wish it was on Saturday or Sunday. Then it would be really big …
“But I think it’s going to be fun for the fans. It’s going to be fun for both programs.’’
Good track record: The Big Ten bracket worked out well for Iowa in one respect. The Hawkeyes went 5-2 in the regular season against teams on their side of the bracket. They were 5-8 against teams on the other side.
They went 2-0 against Northwestern, 1-0 against Michigan, Illinois and Penn State, 1-1 against Rutgers and 0-1 against Purdue.
Shorthanded: While Iowa is healthy and will be at 100 percent for the tournament, a lot of Big Ten teams will not be.
Michigan State’s Joshua Langford, Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland and Minnesota’s Eric Curry all are out for the season. The Spartans’ Nick Ward probably will be back after missing five games with a broken hand but Nebraska’s Thomas Allen and Amir Harris, Michigan’s Charles Matthews and Northwestern star Vic Law are questionable because of injuries. Law suffered a large gash on his leg that required stitches in a Saturday loss to Purdue.
A few other teams will be missing players for disciplinary reasons. While Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson is expected to return from his suspension to play in the tournament, Nebraska’s Nana Akenten and Rutgers’ Issa Thiam will not.
Thiam, who recently made four 3-point field goals against Iowa, was charged with “simple assault, criminal mischief, false imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats’’ in connection with an incident in the wee hours of Friday morning.
Getting close: In the midst of Iowa’s current four-game skid, it barely has been noticed that junior guard Jordan Bohannon is within striking distance of the Hawkeyes’ career record for 3-point field goals.
He now has 258, just four behind Jeff Horner.
Bracketology: For once, bracketologists Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Joe Lunardi of ESPN agree about where Iowa will be placed in next week’s NCAA tournament. Both have the Hawkeyes in the South Regional and playing in Columbus, Ohio.
However, Palm has them as a No. 7 seed and facing Seton Hall while Lunardi has them as a No. 9 seed and playing Virginia Commonwealth.
Not too tremendous: When asked following Sunday’s stunning overtime loss to Nebraska how he felt about the Hawkeyes going 10-10 in the Big Ten this season, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said “In this league, that’s tremendous.’’
Many Iowa fans reacted in a very negative way on social media.
Among the Twitter responses were things such as: “Tremendously awful.’’ “Mediocrity is McCaffery’s middle name.’’ “Sad if that’s acceptable to him.’’ “When did average become acceptable for a Big Ten program?’’