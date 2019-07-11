Bakari Evelyn made it official Thursday. He is now an Iowa Hawkeye.
The former Valparaiso basketball player, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, made a verbal commitment to transfer to Iowa in May but had some course work remaining in order to qualify as a graduate transfer. He finally signed his letter of intent this week.
The 6-foot-2 guard, who grew up in Detroit, played one season at Nebraska before transferring and playing two seasons at Valpo.
He averaged 12.6 points per game and led the Crusaders in assists while starting every game in 2017-18, but he struggled with injuries last season, starting 14 of 32 games and averaging 8.4 points per game.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he was “thrilled’’ to add Evelyn to the roster.
“He’s a veteran who can play multiple positions,’’ McCaffery said. “He can score and defend. Bakari will bring a presence to our program that we are excited about.”
Evelyn said he chose Iowa because of relationships he developed with McCaffery and assistant coach Sherm Dillard.
“I’m excited to finally be able to join the team and get to work with the guys to learn and prepare for the upcoming season,” he said.