The Iowa basketball program has done a great job of producing talent for European basketball leagues over the past few years.
At least six former Hawkeyes played in overseas leagues last winter with a couple of them helping their teams to championships. There may be even more Hawks playing overseas this coming season.
Of course, the program hasn’t done quite as good a job of producing players for the NBA. Not yet anyway.
Players produced by head coach Fran McCaffery at Iowa have played a grand total of 53 regular-season games in the NBA. Devyn Marble was with the Orlando Magic for 16 games in 2014-15 and 28 games in 2015-16. Jarrod Uthoff spent nine games on the Dallas Mavericks roster in 2016-17.
The Hawkeyes have a few more shots at landing a player in the big league in the coming months.
Tyler Cook signed a free agent contract and will go to camp with the Denver Nuggets. There have been rumblings that the Washington Wizards might give Aaron White another look, although he is not playing for their team in the NBA summer league. Uthoff is playing for the Detroit Pistons in the summer league, opening with five points, three rebounds and three assists in a victory over the Croatian national team on Friday.
Meanwhile, the list of Hawkeyes performing overseas is pretty impressive:
— White helped Žalgiris Kaunas to the championship of the Lithuanian League for the second year in a row last season. He played in Germany in 2015-16 and in Russia in 2016-17.
— Uthoff played for Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia last season.
— Marble played for Dolomita Energia Trento in Italy after previously playing in Greece.
— Gabe Olaseni helped s.Oliver Wurzburg of Germany reach the FIBA Europe Cup finals last winter after playing in Italy, France and Spain in previous years.
— Anthony Clemmons has spent the past two years with BC Astana of Kazakhstan after playing one year in Austria.
— Melsahn Basabe played for Hapoel Kfar Saba in Israel after previous stints in Finland, Belgium, Greece and Poland.
There could be more to add to the list next winter. Cook could end up overseas, and recent graduate Nicholas Baer also hopes to land a spot somewhere.
***
Some eyebrows were raised when one-time Quad-Cities River Bandits hero Carlos Correa was knocked out of the Houston Astros lineup by broken ribs that he said he suffered while getting a massage in his home.
Some commentators expressed skepticism that Correa was being completely honest about how he was hurt. Then again, why would he make up something that unusual if it wasn’t true?
This is nowhere near as bizarre as some of the other off-the-field injuries sustained by MLB players in the past.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer cut his hand playing with a drone. Joel Zimaya injured his wrist playing Guitar Hero. David Price hurt his neck drying off with a towel. Geoff Blum injured an elbow putting on a shirt. Several players have cut themselves in kitchen mishaps or strained something trying to move or lift heavy objects. Many others, including Sammy Sosa, sustained injuries by sneezing too hard.
My personal favorite: Hall of Fame outfielder Rickey Henderson once developed frostbite on his foot by leaving an ice pack on for too long.
***
For the past few years, former Erie-Prophetstown star Jack Heflin has toiled in the shadow of All-American Sutton Smith at Northern Illinois. With Smith gone to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Heflin is poised to emerge as the star of the Huskies’ defensive line.
He has been named to the first team of the preseason All-Mid-American Conference teams by two different publications — Athlon and Phil Steele. Heflin recorded six sacks last season, the most of any returning NIU player.
***
Speaking of preseason football publications, Athlon also came out with a ranking of the Big Ten’s coaches from 1 through 14. The list appears to have been done by someone from Michigan or Nebraska.
Scott Frost, who went 4-8 in his debut season with Nebraska last fall, came in at No. 4 behind Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio and Penn State’s James Franklin.
Maybe it would be best to let Frost actually accomplish something in Lincoln before anointing him as one of the four best coaches in the league. At this point, he probably shouldn’t even rank No. 4 in the Big Ten’s West Division. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (No. 5 on the Athlon list), Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald (No. 6), Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (No. 7), Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst (No. 8) and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck (No. 9) all have strong cases for being rated above him.
Considering what Fitzgerald has done at Northwestern with so-so talent and stringent academic standards, I’m not so sure he shouldn’t top the list.