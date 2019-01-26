Joe Wieskamp already was well on his way to succeeding senior Nicholas Baer as the crowd favorite at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
He continues to do things away from the court to further cement that.
You may have heard that Wieskamp recently paid a visit to 89-year-old fellow Muscatine resident Verna Satterthwaite at University Hospital in Iowa City.
Joe had no real connection with Verna other than that they’re both from Muscatine. But he took time out of what has to be a hectic schedule to brighten the life of someone he didn't even know.
Verna is a huge fan of Wieskamp and the Hawkeyes so her granddaughter, Amber Flambeau Schierberg, "took a shot in the dark" and sent Wieskamp a message via Facebook, telling him how much Verna loves him.
Within two days, she got a response. Joe popped in on Verna in her hospital room, prompting shock, then tears, then unrestrained joy.
Verna said in a YouTube video that she thought she was dreaming when she first opened her eyes and saw Joe sitting there.
Wieskamp, who is about as low-key as anyone you’ll meet, shrugged off the whole thing when asked about it by reporters, repeatedly using the phrase "the right thing to do."
"We're kind of put on a stage, so the best thing to do is use that to the best of our ability," he said.
Word of what he did has spread like wildfire through social media, via a Facebook post by Schierberg and a photo of the occasion on Twitter.
"It's crazy that 20 minutes, 30 minutes, of my day could impact that person's life so much as well as everyone else that saw it," Wieskamp added.
***
Wieskamp will be featured on the Big Ten Network program "The Journey" with the episode first airing tonight at 6:30. As far as we know, it has nothing to do with his visit to Verna. It simply spotlights the work he has put in to reach almost immediate stardom at the college level.
***
Members of the sports staff at the Kane County Chronicle attempted to sketch out what the assignments will look like when the Illinois High School Association goes to district play for football in 2020.
These are purely guesses but they look as though they could be pretty much on the mark.
They have Moline grouped in a Class 7A district with four Rockford area schools plus DeKalb, Yorkville and Algonquin Jacobs. The Maroons won’t be within 90 minutes of any of those opponents, and they wouldn’t even be in the same district with longtime Western Big Six rival Quincy.
Rock Island, United Township and Galesburg at least are together in the same 6A district with a lot of Peoria-area schools.
The Chronicle projections also do not have Geneseo and Sterling together in the same district in Class 5A. The Maple Leafs are grouped with teams as far away as Urbana and Mahomet-Seymour.
Alleman is in a 3A district with Erie and Sherrard but none of the other teams are very close geographically. Included is the Byron team that demolished the Pioneers in the playoffs last season.
As we said, none of this is official. But it gives you some idea of what a mess this is going to be.
***
NFL fans in New Orleans filed suit last week to have the outcome of the Saints’ loss to the Rams in the NFC championship game overturned on the basis of incompetent officiating.
I’m still waiting for fans in Chicago to sue to have the left upright on the goalposts in Soldier Field removed on the grounds of obstruction of justice.
***
Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on becoming the first major league baseball player ever to be unanimously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
I’m not sure he’s any more deserving of being unanimous than Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Tom Seaver, Bob Feller, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, Cy Young, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Cal Ripken Jr., Ken Griffey Jr., Nolan Ryan, Tony Gwynn and a bunch of other people we could name who were slam dunk picks. But it’s nice that someone finally did it.
It’s also good to see Mike Mussina get in on his sixth time on the ballot. His credentials were fairly comparable to those of the late Roy Halladay, who made it in on his first try.
***
I’m always fascinated to see which other candidates receive Hall of Fame votes. For example, Placido Polanco received two votes this year. Polanco batted a very solid .297 in his career, but he hit only 104 home runs and stole only 81 bases. He was in two All-Star Games and never finished higher than 17th in the MVP voting.
But two members of the Baseball Writers Association of America decided he was worthy of the Hall of Fame.