IOWA ITEMS

Jubilation: Some of Iowa’s players reveled in the postgame celebration with the fans at midcourt and a few escaped to avoid being trampled.

“I got out of there pretty quick,’’ junior center Ryan Kriener said, “but I did make sure I picked up (freshman redshirt) CJ Fredrick and made sure he had a good view of it. I had him on my shoulders and I think he enjoyed that.’’

He’s No. 2: With Friday’s victory, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery tied Lue Olson for second place on the Hawkeyes’ career win list. Both now have 168 victories. Tom Davis is first with 269.

He’s No. 45: Junior Jordan Bohannon moved up two spots on Iowa’s career scoring list by scoring eight points Friday. He passed Steve Carfino and Gerry Jones and now has 1,043 points.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Thursday on the road at Indiana. Game time is 8 p.m. with television coverage provided by ESPN or ESPN2.