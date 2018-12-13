IOWA ITEMS

Pemsl playing: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he thinks junior forward Cordell Pemsl will play Saturday against Northern Iowa.

Pemsl missed seven straight games before playing against Iowa State last week and was once pronounced out for the season because hardware in his knee from a previous surgery was causing irritation.

McCaffery said he’s still not sure if Pemsl will be able to play the full season.

"It's a possibility, I guess, but it's up to him," he said. "It really is legitimately day-to-day; how he feels."

Wieskamp progressing: McCaffery said freshman Joe Wieskamp still is not back to 100 percent after spraining his ankle against Michigan State on Dec. 3, but he also will play.

"It’s feeling better every day," Wieskamp said. "I’m getting treatment. I think I should be pretty good by game time."