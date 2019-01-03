IOWA ITEMS

No Garza: Nicholas Baer got his third straight start for Iowa in place of Luka Garza, who suited up for the Hawkeyes but did not play.

“He practiced (Wednesday) night and was not ready,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Garza. “We only warmed him up to get him a little bit of movement. We had no intention of playing him.’’

#TylerStrong: There were several things done before Thursday’s game to honor Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, who died at the age of 20 of a rare form of bone cancer on Tuesday.

A special video was shown on the scoreboard prior to the game and a moment of silence was observed. There also were video tributes shown throughout the game.

The Iowa players wore special shirts during pregame warm-ups bearing the #TylerStrong hashtag. Purdue’s warm-ups included a gold ribbon with #TylerStrong on it. Beneath that was a Bible verse: 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Sunday at home against 24th-ranked Nebraska. Game time is 4:30 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.