Fran McCaffery has filled the vacancy on the Iowa basketball coaching staff with a coach who knows the Hawkeye program and has worked on the same staff as McCaffery on three different occasions.
Billy Taylor, the director of basketball operations at Iowa from 2014-16, will rejoin the Hawkeye staff after spending the past three seasons as the head coach at Belmont Abbey.
“Billy is the perfect fit for our team,’’ McCaffery said in a statement announcing the hire. “He knows our program well, and has a wealth of coaching and recruiting experience. Billy is one of the most genuine and respected coaches in our profession.’’
Taylor, who guided the NCAA Division II program at Belmont Abbey to a 45-45 record during his tenure including a 23-8 record last season, coordinated travel and carried out day-to-day activities within the program during his previous position at Iowa.
His resume includes six seasons as the head coach at Ball State and five seasons as the head coach at Lehigh.
A Chicago native, Taylor was coached by McCaffery when the current Hawkeye coach was an assistant coach on John MacLeod’s staff at Notre Dame.
“My relationship with coach McCaffery spans 30 years and continues to evolve with each step,’’ Taylor said. “I look forward to serving and mentoring the student-athletes in our program. I’m eager to tell prospective student-athletes about the amazing opportunities at the University of Iowa.’’
McCaffery said Taylor has the right personality to fill the position that became vacant when Andrew Francis left Iowa for an assistant coaching position at California.
“He will have an immediate impact with his passion for the game, and commitment to mentoring our student-athletes on and off the court,’’ McCaffery said.
Taylor previously worked with McCaffery as an assistant at Notre Dame during the 1998-99 season, coordinating opponent scouting reports, game preparations and preseason and postseason skill development sessions.
He followed McCaffery to North Carolina-Greensboro, working as the top assistant there from 1999-2002 before leaving to become the head coach Lehigh.
Taylor twice earned coach of the year honors in the Patriot League before leaving for Ball State, where he led the Cardinals to first- or second-place finishes in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference on three occasions.