Former Iowa basketball player Isaiah Moss is on the move again.
Less than a month after announcing plans to join the Arkansas program as a graduate transfer, Moss announced Friday that he is now considering his options and plans to complete his collegiate career elsewhere.
"After much thought and deliberation with my family, I have made the difficult decision to re-open my recruitment," Moss wrote on Twitter in announcing that he would not be among a group of what had numbered three graduate transfers joining first-year coach Eric Musselman's program.
"I would like to thank the coaching staff at Arkansas for all they have done for me. I am hopeful and excited for what the future holds for me."
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chicago provided no additional hints as to what that might entail.
In addition to visiting Arkansas following his May 2 announcement that he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and would be leaving the Hawkeyes, Moss visited Kansas in mid-May.
He reportedly was receiving interest from Arizona State and Oregon at that time as well.
Moss started all 35 games Iowa played last season, averaging 9.2 points while shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range during his junior season with coach Fran McCaffery's team.
He is one of three Hawkeyes with eligibility remaining to announce departures from Iowa since the end of the Hawkeyes' 23-12 season.
Starting power forward Tyler Cook declared himself eligible for the NBA draft and reserve wing Maishe Dailey announced transfer plans and has since enrolled at Akron.