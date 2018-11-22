IOWA CITY — Luka Garza is on a roll.
Not only is Iowa’s sophomore center making shots and dominating under the basket, he’s also dispensing valuable advice. In so doing, he got an assist for getting one of his younger teammates going.
Garza scored 22 points and freshman Joe Wieskamp added 20 as the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes improved to 5-0 Wednesday night with a 105-78 demolition of Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Wieskamp had been struggling at the offensive end of the court, making just one field goal in two games at the 2K Empire Classic.
“It bothered me a little bit to struggle, but I thought I did a lot of good things defensively to help our team win,’’ Wieskamp said. “But I know what I’m capable of doing offensively so I just got back in the gym. Luka really helped me out a lot, told me about the experiences he went through last year so I just came out in this game and tried to be aggressive.’’
After Garza scored the first six points of the game, Wieskamp went on a tear, scoring 16 of the Hawkeyes’ next 26 points, very quickly turning the game into a rout.
It was 32-13 when he went to the bench for his first break of the game.
Between the two of them, the two young stars missed only three shots all night. Garza was 8 for 8 from the field, 5 for 6 at the foul line, while Wieskamp was 6 for 7 from both the field and the line.
So what did Garza say to get the kid from Muscatine going?
“I just told him to keep that high school confidence that he had,’’ Garza said. “That’s something I went back to. I kind of lost it. You’re playing college and you’re a freshman but you’re still that same player so you’ve just got to continue to play with that kind of confidence.
“I was just trying to preach that to him a little bit. He got in the gym on his own and that was the biggest key. If he plays with confidence the way he did tonight, no one can guard him.’’
The Hawkeyes, who shot 59 percent from the field in the game, are about to enter a very challenging stretch in which they will face four power-6 conference opponents in a span of 10 days.
They host a 6-0 Pittsburgh team Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, then follow that with Big Ten games against Wisconsin (Nov. 30) and Michigan State (Dec. 3) and a home date with Iowa State on Dec. 6.