IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball player Luka Garza underwent surgery Friday for the removal of a benign cyst on his abdomen.
The operation was described in a university news release as "successful." It said the 6-foot-11 sophomore is out "indefinitely."
"We are happy to hear that Luka’s procedure went well," said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "Luka has had a phenomenal summer preparing for his sophomore season, and we look forward to him rejoining his teammates on the court later this fall."
Garza played in 33 games with the Hawkeyes last season, starting 26 of them. He was third on the team in scoring (12.1 points per game), second in rebounding (6.4) and led the team in blocked shots with 32.
The Washington, D.C., native joined Jess Settles as the only Iowa players ever to collect 400 points and 200 rebounds as a freshman, and his 211 rebounds were an Iowa freshman record.
Iowa is scheduled to open the regular season on Nov. 8 with a home game against UMKC. Before that, it will play a Nov. 4 exhibition against Guilford College.