Megan Gustafson is winging her way back to the Dallas Wings.
Less than a month after being waived by the WNBA team, the Iowa all-American has been re-signed with the Dallas organization and she is looking forward to a second chance.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to further pursue my dream of playing in the WNBA,’’ Gustafson said in a statement announcing her signing.
“I have learned that nothing in this life is guaranteed, but I will take full advantage of this second opportunity with the Dallas Wings whether it is for one day, one week or 10 years.’’
The signing came after Gustafson announced intentions to play for Iowa United in The Basketball Tournament later this summer, teaming up with a number of former collegiate players from the state of Iowa in a tournament where players compete for a $2 million prize.
Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said the organization is “excited’’ to bring Gustafson back to the team.
“We are currently dealing with a series of roster challenges and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to sign a player of Megan’s character and ability,’’ Bibb said.
Injuries to veterans Moriah Jefferson and Tayler Hill and first-round draft pick Arike Ogunbowale combined with Glory Johnson’s decision to leave the team for an opportunity in Europe led to Gustafson being re-signed by Dallas, which currently is 0-5.
The Wings selected Gustafson, the Big Ten’s first-ever consensus national player of the year, with the 17th overall selection in the WNBA Draft in April. The 6-foot-2 Gustafson led the NCAA in scoring the past two seasons, averaging 27.8 points for an Iowa team which finished 29-7 and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney.
Gustafson played in three preseason games for Dallas, totaling eight points in a combined total of 33 minutes of action. She was cut from the roster just prior to the team’s regular season opener when the Wings were required to pare their roster to 12 players.