Megan Gustafson spent her senior season on the Iowa women's basketball team rewriting the Hawkeye record book.
Wednesday, the first Big Ten player to earn consensus national player of the year recognition in the sport earned one final collegiate honor when she was announced as the recipient of the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Award.
Gustafson is the first Hawkeye to win the honor since field hockey player Kristy Gleason was recognized as the Big Ten's best female athlete in 1994.
The 6-foot-2 post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, led Iowa to its first Big Ten tourney title since 2002 and its first appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney since 1993.
The Hawkeyes matched a school record for victories during a 29-7 season that saw Gustafson earn Big Ten player of the year honors for the second straight season while becoming the school's career scoring and rebounding leader.
Gustafson finished her collegiate career with 2,804 points and 1,460 rebounds, among a collection of 16 school records she established.
As a senior, Gustafson led the country in five statistical categories, including averaging 27.8 points per game, scoring 1,001 points during the season and recording 33 double-doubles. She also led the nation with a 69.6% shooting touch.
Currently playing in the WNBA for the Dallas Wings, Gustafson holds Big Ten records for rebounds, career shooting percentage (65.7%) and career double-doubles (88).
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal was named the Big Ten male athlete of the year.
Gustafson and Nickal were selected by the Big Ten from a field of nominees that included 11 national champions, 25 all-Americans, 16 Big Ten champions, 14 Big Ten players of the year in their sports and six national players of the year.