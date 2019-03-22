Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named Friday as one of four finalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the most outstanding player in women's college basketball.
The Big Ten player of the year is joined on the list of finalists by Louisville's Asia Durr, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale.
Gustafson, named earlier this week as the national player of the year by espnW, has led the Hawkeyes to a 26-6 record and the program's first Big Ten tournament title since 2001.
A 6-foot-3 post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson ranks in the top four nationally in eight statistical categories. She leads the country with a 69.6-percent shooting touch from the field and for the second straight year leads the nation in scoring at 28 points per game.
Gustafson also leads the country with 897 total points and 369 field goals this season. She ranks second in the nation with 30 double-doubles and with an average of 10 defensive rebounds per game, is third with 424 total rebounds and fourth nationally with an average of 13.3 rebounds per game.
No Big Ten player has ever won the Naismith Trophy.