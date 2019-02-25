LINCOLN, Neb. — Just when you think there isn’t anything more that Megan Gustafson can do in an Iowa uniform.
Iowa’s senior center added one more milestone to her resume Monday night as she grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds while also scoring 29 points to help the Hawkeyes pull away late for a 74-58 victory over Nebraska.
Gustafson now has scored 20 or more points in 25 of Iowa's 28 contests. The 6-foot-3 senior center shot 13 of 19 from the field.
The double-double is her 26th of the season and the 81st of her career. She also lead with country with her 70.4 percent shooting percentage.
Iowa (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) led 35-26 at intermission before the Cornhuskers emerged from the break with a 17-8 run to knot it at 43-43 on Maddie Simon's layup with 2:30 left in the third.
The Hawkeyes countered with a 19-9 run and led by double digits the rest of the way after Hanna Stewart's jumper with 5:39 remaining. Stewart finished with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Tania Davis netted 14 points for Iowa with Makenzie Meyer contributing seven points and a career-best 10 assists and Kathleen Doyle adding eight points and eight assists.
The Hawkeyes shot 52.6 percent from the field and had a 44-31 rebounding advantage.
Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-15, 8-9) with 12 points and Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 10.
The victory allowed the Hawkeyes to retain some hope of sharing the Big Ten title although No. 8-ranked Maryland clinched a share of the championship Monday with a hard-fought 58-55 victory over Purdue. Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Terrapins.
Next up for Gustafson will be the final home game of her career Sunday against Northwestern. It also will be the finale for Stewart and Davis.
“It’s pretty crazy to think four years later we’re already at Senior Day,’’ Gustafson said in a postgame television interview on the Big Ten Network. “It’s going to be pretty special.’’