IOWA CITY — A couple of times every year, Ryan Tiberg gets a phone call he always welcomes.
On the other end of the call is Megan Gustafson, reaching out to her coach at South Shore High School in Port Wing, Wisconsin, to see if she can use the gym at the school to work out and if she can help some of the current high school players work on their post moves.
"Whenever she gets back to Port Wing, she calls and it’s a great day," Tiberg said. "She comes out, gets in a workout and helps some of our kids. They think the world of her, an all-American from our little town. They watch her on TV all the time, and then here she is, out there working with them, just another kid from Port Wing."
That personality, a blend of blue-collar worker and next-door neighbor friendly, is part of what attracted Iowa coaches to Gustafson as they recruited her.
That process began with a letter during Gustafson’s sophomore year of high school, the first from a Big Ten program.
Hawkeye coaches had watched her play several times on the AAU circuit with Team Wisconsin, a Menomonie-based program Gustafson commuted three hours each way from her hometown to be a part of.
"She’ll compete as hard as anybody on the court during a game, but she has the perfect demeanor for our program at Iowa," coach Lisa Bluder said. "Such a great work ethic, what you see her accomplishing is a result of what she puts into her game."
Tiberg saw that as well.
Attending a small high school, Gustafson was involved in a little bit of everything.
In addition to basketball, she played volleyball in high school and finished fourth in the shot put in her division at the Wisconsin state track and field meet as a senior.
The post player who once scored 63 points in a high school game also played the flute in the high school band.
"When Megan puts her mind to something, she gets the job done and she does it well," Tiberg said. "She was a tireless worker when she was at South Shore, always working on her game and trying to build on her skills."
Tiberg has seen that continue at the collegiate level.
"Iowa obviously had a plan for her, a vision of what she could be, and they laid that out in front of her during the recruiting process. Whenever she comes home, she always has a list of things that the coaches at Iowa want her to work on," Tiberg said.
"She has always taken that part of it seriously. She’s pretty motivated to be as good as she can be, and I don’t think that’s changed."
Tiberg said Gustafson’s footwork and her quickness have always helped her gain an edge on her competition, something he continues to see from the 6-foot-3 post player who has led the country in scoring the past two seasons.
"That toughness that it takes to compete as people are beating on her every trip down the floor in the Big Ten, that’s the toughness we saw as people were triple-teaming her in high school," Tiberg said.
"We would throw a couple of boys out there against her in practice, just to simulate how physical people were trying to be with her, and she dealt with it. Still does."
Gustafson cherishes the time she has when she gets the chance to return home, spending time with friends and family.
"Port Wing will always be very special to me, it’s home," said Gustafson, recalling games she played in the small-town gym with bleachers only on one side of the court and a cement-like playing surface.
"They put in a nice, new wood floor the year after I left. When I get back there, I’m always like, ‘Why couldn’t we have had that?’ I love going back home."
Buses full of fans from Port Wing showed up at Iowa’s game at Minnesota earlier this season, and a large group is expected to attend Iowa’s regular-season home finale on Sunday.
"Port Wing will be in the house and I’m looking forward to seeing them all," Gustafson said.